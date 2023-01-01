FOXBOROUGH – I wish I could write that the New England Patriots have finally figured this out, that Mac Jones’ sophomore slump was over, and that the Buffalo Bills, still fighting for a bye, are in trouble next Sunday.
But I can’t.
The Patriots, 23-21 winners over the Miami Dolphins here at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, will probably be 10-point underdogs. and that might not be enough.
The fact that the Patriots are still alive, for anything important, borders on a miracle.
In fact, the recent “miracles” around this team have been against them, in heart-breaking, sometimes bone-headed defeats.
With a little good luck, the Patriots are not that far from being 11-5, which is definitely not what our eyes see.
They haven’t really beaten a decent/good team with a healthy/good quarterback since the winter wind game in Buffalo 13 months ago.
But guess what? Through all the heartache, going back to blowing a great game plan in Minnesota on Thanksgiving with a fourth-quarter malaise, to the “Las Vegas Lateral” and “Foxborough Fumble” last Sunday, the Patriots won’t go away.
In fact, so many games have turned in their favor after ugly, uninspiring, slow starts before something crazy happens.
Sunday’s home finale here with the Miami Dolphins fit the script we’ve seen all too often.
Mac was inconsistent and the Patriots defense was blah. What the Patriots had going for them was the fact the Dolphins, entering Sunday on a four-game losing streak, were on Quarterback No. 2, Teddy Bridgewater, and eventually Quarterback No. 3, Skylar Thompson.
That was probably lucky.
What wasn’t lucky was the play safety Kyle Dugger made, going from the line of scrimmage when the ball was snapped, falling back about 15 yards before picking off Bridgewater’s pass and rumbling and stumbling 39 yards for the touchdown.
It not only put the Patriots ahead, 16-14, but it woke up about 68,000 people, including us in the press box too.
Gillette Stadium was rocking for the first time this Sunday, nearly two hours into the game.
We should not have been surprised because these Patriots don’t go away, a trait that goes back to the early dynasty. I remember after the second Super Bowl loss to the Giants, running back Brandon Jacobs claimed “we finally cut the head off the Patriots … They’re dead.”
We all know how that story went.
But these Patriots, with half the talent of those Super Bowl/dynasty teams, have that trait.
Good or bad, they show up. and while there have been some ugly losses – see the last two no-punt games versus the Bills – most of the time the Patriots are playing for something in the final minute.
Underneath the 8-8 record, they are some inspiring stories.
This 2022 defense broke a franchise record with its seventh touchdown on Sunday, the fourth straight game, starting with Raekwon McMillan’s 23-yard “scoop and score” on Monday night, that it has happened.
In fact, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel went out of his way, unsolicited, mentioning the concern his offense had coming in.
Then you have players like undrafted Jakobi Meyers, who hadn’t scored a touchdown through 41 games, now has seven over his last 21 games.
His 1-yard touchdown reception, on third-and-goal, clinched the game with 4:37 left in the game and the Patriots up 23-19. Meyers was slammed hard to the turf after the catch, but never lost the ball. He stayed down for almost a minute before gingerly leaving with what was termed a “shoulder injury.”
He was all smiles after the game.
“I’m good,” he said. “Nobody told me anything about next week. I’m fine.”
The 24-and-under group, including Dugger and defensive back/returner Marcus Jones, with three touchdowns apiece, linebacker Josh Uche, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (3 rec., 60 yards, 1 TD) and Rhamondre Stevenson give this team something to work with in 2023.
The bigger issue might be the other 24-year-old, Mac Jones. But that’s a discussion for another day.
The Patriots are alive to play another important football game for another day, in Orchard Park, N.Y., next Sunday at 1 p.m.
The odds are they’re coming home against the Super Bowl contending hosts, hugging and thanking a few all-time greats, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, before heading to their respective homes.
But I have the feeling it won’t be easy for the Buffalo Bills, at least as easy as the last three games they’ve pretty much owned the Patriots.
The 2022 Patriots are a resilient group. and resiliency in this painful sport should never be discounted.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
