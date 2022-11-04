If you're getting a sense of deja vu watching the World Series, you're not alone.
So far this Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies has been riveting to watch. We've already seen a historic late comeback, a game-winning extra-inning home run, some incredible bullpen escapes, a veritable home run derby and even a combined no-hitter.
Now after Thursday's white knuckle Game 5 victory the Astros are one win away from their second World Series title, and they'll have two chances to clinch at home.
This obviously has a chance to go down as one of the great World Series of our time, but if you can't shake the sense we've seen this story before, it's because we did almost beat for beat just last year when the Astros topped the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series.
Like this year's Phillies, the Red Sox were an upstart Wild Card that nobody saw coming, and like the Phillies they split the opening two games in Houston before winning Game 3 in front of a raucous home crowd.
With two more games at home and a chance to clinch at Fenway Park, it looked like the Red Sox had their World Series ticket all but punched. Then Houston came back, flipped the momentum with a dominant Game 4 performance by pitcher Cristian Javier and throttled Boston's bats to seize back control of the series. By the time the series returned to Houston in Game 6, the Astros' eventual victory felt all but inevitable.
Sound familiar?
Say what you will about the Astros — who remain widely reviled thanks to the sign-stealing scandal that tainted their first World Series title in 2017 — but nobody can deny these guys are tough as nails. A lesser team could have easily folded once things started getting out of hand at Fenway last year or at Citizens Bank Park this past week, and yet both times the Astros found a way to regroup and dictate the remainder of the series on their terms.
Maybe in a perverse way all the vitriol the Astros have attracted these past few years have helped them. Though five members of that last championship team are still key contributors in Houston, most of the club had nothing to do with the scandal. Under the steady leadership of manager Dusty Baker it's easy to imagine the adversity has helped forge the Astros into a uniquely resilient club.
Does that mean the Astros' eventual victory is assured? Hardly. The Phillies have proven they're plenty resilient themselves, and the Astros did lose the last two World Series they participated in, falling in seven games to the Washington Nationals in 2019 before dropping last year's World Series to the Atlanta Braves in six.
That being said, we've seen this story before, and if you're an Astros fan you have to be feeling really good about the team's chances this weekend.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
