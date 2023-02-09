The finish line is coming. Fast!
Success and winning will tend to speed things up.
Central Catholic’s Jackie Dehney is weeks away from closing out a historical, stellar and borderline legendary wrestling career with the Raiders.
State-placer, captain, nearly 100 wins, competing on an equal playing field with the boys, Dehney has staked out her place, right next to another pioneer on the mat, North Andover’s Danielle Coughlin.
And she’s enjoyed every step along the way.
“It flew by so fast. I can’t believe it after all these four years, there’s literally a few weeks left of the high school career. It’s crazy,” said the Raider senior 126-pounder.
“I love it. You have to love it, definitely. It’s just kind of what I do … Anytime I need to, I just remind myself that’s why I do it.”
Dehney is nowhere near done.
A career that started with a childhood search is about to climax. Dehney and the Raiders head to the Division 1 North sectionals at Methuen High this weekend, the first step of the postseason.
“I tried soccer at 5 or 6, but that wasn’t for me. Then I was on a travel team for dance competitions, then we went to swimming. It just wasn’t for us,” said Jackie. “I started doing ju jitsu, and one time we went into the wrestling room for a better workout.”
The search was over. From the very first match, Dehney was hooked.
“It was girls states in New Hampshire,” said the Pelham native, who entered last weekend with an 84-31 career mark at Central — a .730 win percentage.
“I remember my dad was showing us these moves on the back mat. We had just started wrestling. He threw us in the tournament and I finished second.”
The road from New Hampshire States at 10 to the wrestling room at Division 1 Mass. power Central Catholic is a pretty long one, though. Raider coach Jamie Durkin said the respect that Dehney commanded from the boys didn’t take long. In fact, Dehney said it was “immediate.”
She was certainly well-prepared.
“Wrestling brought me to Central Catholic,” Dehney said. “My mom and dad always wanted me to come to Central. It’s been such a good wrestling team, they figured I’d get better in that room.”
She certainly has. But Durkin knows she had a heck of a head start. Making the jump from “the girl who wrestles” to just “wrestler,” really wasn’t a Raider issue.
“She is the toughest wrestler I have ever coached, male or female,” said Durkin. “She never gives up and always wants to win no matter who is standing across from her. She crossed that threshold far before she came to CCHS.”
Respect in the room is different than respect earned out on the road, from the opposition.
By now, though, folks around the MVC and the state have seen plenty of Dehney, almost too much.
“Jackie is incredible. We don’t see her as a ‘female wrestler,’ a label that for some could be a slight in a male dominated sport,” said Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor. “She’s a wrestler, plain and simple. There is no extra label needed from our point of view. She’s tough as nails — and you can never count her out. Numerous times throughout her career I watched her climb while her male opponents crumbled late in matches.”
Still a senior in high school, Dehney may not realize, but she’s grown into a role-model.
Her younger sister Ashley made history last winter, becoming Central’s first female MIAA state champion, with Jackie right there every step of the way. and it continues to extend.
“I’ve been super impressed with her,” said the Hillies’ Lawlor. “I have two daughters myself, and whenever they attend matches or tournaments that we see Central at, I make sure they watch Jackie and we talk about what she’s doing — beating on those boys! I want them to see that girls are no weaker than their male opponents and Jackie embodies that in every single match.”
And now Dehney has hit the stretch run. She’ll battle the boys one more time as a Raider, looking to improve on her second-place in the sectional, third at states finish.
“I have goals in the boys division, I wanted to stick with it,” said Dehney, explaining why she has chosen to not compete against the girls.
“I’m happy with my decision and very proud of my team. I just want to go as far as I can.”
No limits. No regrets. Just a wild, crazy and amazing four-year run.
