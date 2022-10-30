LAWRENCE — At times, Saturday’s matinee win over visiting Barnstable appeared like a Central Catholic dress rehearsal.
Sure, the Raiders were impressive enough, rolling over the 2-6 Red Hawks, 35-8, but it was clear to most gathered here at Veterans Memorial Stadium that, yeah, Central has its sights on much, much bigger things over the next few weeks.
“I think we’re still a top team in the state, most definitely, even though we had that hard loss to Springfield Central. We bounced back from that the next week against Saint John’s Prep, and we’re going to keep climbing the ladder,” said senior linebacker Marcus Rivera. “Obviously, we lost to Andover. We came back the next week harder, harder and harder. Ever since that, we’ve been taking nothing for granted.
“Getting the league (would have been) helpful for us, it feels good, but we want something bigger than that. That’s our goal. If we don’t win a state championship, the season is a failure.”
Sophomore QB Blake Hebert threw three first-half TD passes, and senior Matthias Latham piled up 138 yards on 15 carries as Central left little doubt. Its starters on both sides of the ball exiting with a 35-0 advantage after three quarters.
With leading pass-catcher Mike Ryan exiting early due to a tweaked ankle, David Haley and Connor Grella stepped in to haul in TD throws. The other went to tight end Preston Zinter.
“We’ve been playing better every week, at the right time of the year. The quarterback is playing really well. The offensive line is much better than it was the first week of the year against Springfield Central,” said Raider coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “It’s really starting to play well. We’ve got kids who can run the ball, so if they can keep progressing, that’s going to be a big thing come playoff time. You have to be able to run the ball. The O-line has really improved.”
Defensively, Central was efficient and sound with Rivera leading the way via a sack and a fumble recovery. Ty Cannistraro — hard cast and all — hauled in an interception, and both Jaden Wiggins and Madosh Lahens wreaked havoc at the edge, combining for a sack and three other tackles for loss. When Barnstable probed the middle of the Raider “D,” linebackers Zinter and Sean Mercuri were more than up to the task.
“Defensively, the last three weeks, the kids have really been dialed in and playing well,” Adamopoulos said.
Now, the Raiders turn to the real season for this program. Denied a Merrimack Valley Conference title in a heart-breaking loss to Andover, Central has righted the ship, or so it seems with the elite, power teams in D-1 set to mix it up over the next month-plus.
“The kids took care of business today and got done what we needed to get done. We’ll use this as a springboard for next week,” said Adamopoulos.
