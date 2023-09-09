The first California kid drafted out of the Big Ten Conference by the New England Patriots was Tony Eason in 1983, the “Year of the Quarterback,” in which six were chosen in the first round.
Eason had a decent career, but had a world championship-ish group around him, and other than one forgettable trip to the Super Bowl, he was a disappointment
He turned out to be more of a nice-guy, surfer-dude than a franchise NFL quarterback.
Sure, his passes had a nice touch, but his personality was awkward to say the least. At least for us.
If you looked up the definition of “square peg in a round hole” in the dictionary, it was Eason and New England.
Well, the Patriots kicked those California-Big Ten tires again in 2000, and took a flier in the sixth round on a part-time starting quarterback out of Michigan, a skinny, unrefined young man named Tom Brady.
Nobody predicted anything on draft day.
In fact, if you believed what Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pete Carril, out of Princeton University, once said, you’d wonder why the Patriots wasted a 199th pick on the guy.
Carril said, “Never recruit a kid who lives in a house with a three car garage.”
The inference was said the kid was a fat cat, walking around with a silver spoon in his or her mouth.
Well, Brady grew up in a home with a two-car garage — in his hometown of San Mateo, Calif. His family was very well off, hailing from one of the wealthiest counties in the U.S.
And he attended one of the top-flight private schools, Junipero Serra High, in the Greater San Francisco region.
But Brady was the antithesis of Carril’s “rich kid.”
Brady’s worth ethic, passion and desire to be the best was as blue collar as any “blue collah New Englandah.”
Brady’s college decision alone should be respected. He could’ve attended nearby Cal-Berkley — the same school Aaron Rodgers later starred at — and would’ve started three or maybe four years.
Instead he goes to Michigan, where seven to eight quarterbacks are vying for playing time every spring and summer.
He got “screwed” once — maybe twice, arguably — by head coach Lloyd Carr, first losing out as the starting quarterback in the final week of the summer to Brian Greise and later having to split time with Michigan high school phenom Drew Henson.
His family wanted him to transfer. But he decided he was a Michigan Man and wanted to fight it out.
By the time he got to Foxborough, Brady was NFL and New England-ready.
And New Englanders, particularly sports fans, needed a winner.
Bobby Orr owned the 1970s. Larry Bird owned the 1980s. and the 1990s remained vacant, other than a Bill Parcells-led run and Mo Vaughn MVP Award, as it was not pretty rooting for our teams.
The 1996-97 year was easily the low point with the Bruins and Celtics finishing in last place and the Red Sox second to last place. Only the Patriots won a playoff game.
Coaches were fired. General managers were replaced. As the decade ended, our pro sport region was called “Loserville” by Boston Herald sports columnist Gerry Callahan.
It was deserved.
Brady could’ve been drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, the team he grew up adoring, but that wasn’t the right time or place.
The 49ers were still close enough to their 1990s dynasty-esqu run and had decided they wanted a Joe Montana-Steve Young clone, a.k.a. a guy who could move.
The local kid was a statue.
As New Englanders found out, a statue with a monster-sized heart and as passionate about winning as this region purports to be.
The bond he formed, with Bill Belichick proving to be one of the greatest that was ever made, out of the Red Auerbach-Bill Russell mold where winning superseded personal gain.
Come to find out, it was a perfect marriage. New England needed Brady and Brady needed New England, both bringing out the best in each other.
Expectations are that Brady, with 20 family members in tow, will see his number “12” officially retired. Again, deserved.
But the best part is Brady is coming home, even if it’s a short visit, it will always be his home.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
