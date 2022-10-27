BILLERICA — It was a moment all too familiar to Lawrence High soccer coach Edgar Escalante.
As the final whistle sounded in Thursday night’s 4-1 loss to Billerica High, the Lancers ended their regular season at 6-7-3, one point shy of their first-ever state tournament berth.
Escalante has vivid memories of the last time Lawrence came that close to the postseason.
“The last time we were that close was 2008, it was my sophomore year (at LHS),” he recalled.”We were playing Chelmsford in the last game of the season and we needed two points to get in. We ended up tying them and missing by a point.”
Thursday’s loss to MVC Division 2 champ Billerica (11-2-4, 7-0-3 league) lacked similar drama. The Indians scored in the 4th minute and raced to a 3-0 halftime lead. Marcos Maza scored in the 63rd minute for Lawrence to cut the deficit to 3-1 but that was as close as the Lancers would get.
Brian Jones, Jason Xintaropoulos, Nick Magliozzi and Ryan Jacob had the goals for Billerica. The Indians dominated throughout, outshooting the Lancers 20-12 and holding an 8-0 edge on corners.
But the sense of inevitability did nothing to stem the disappointment among the Lawrence players, as emotions poured out in the game’s final minutes and in the aftermath.
Escalante shared their pain and frustration. He is particularly close to his core group of eight seniors, many of whom he has known since he took over as head coach at Lawrence in 2016.
“We’ve been working since 2016 with this group, on and off the field, keeping it positive, keeping them engaged,” he said. “Many of these boys, I’ve known them since they were 7 or 8 years old. I’m pretty familiar with their families.
And getting to this point, where we’re at today, I’m proud of the boys. They gave it their all.”
The Lancers’ senior class includes keeper Joel Garcia, defenders Juan Lopez, Juan Caal, Roberto Guico and Emerson Lopez, strikers Marcos Maza and Exavier Gomez and midfielder David Charco.
“This was a special group of kids because the program has been built around them,” said Escalante. “It’s been beautiful to see what they’ve been able to accomplish in their senior year. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to continue to see them (play) in college.”
Since taking over the Lawrence program, Escalante has made a point of maintaining a close working relationship with Lawrence Youth Soccer, which has served as the feeder system for nearly all of his players. Part of that connection has involved the Lancers’ varsity players going back and serving as referees on weekends for the middle school youth games.
The 2022 season has been something of an emotional roller coaster for the Lancers. They got off to a strong start before stumbling through a 5-game winless streak midseason. That had a lot to do with the loss of three starters. One was lost to injury, a second moved to California and the third, leading scorer Andy Rodriguez, moved to Methuen.
But Lawrence was able to bounce back, putting together a four-game unbeaten streak late in the year to move to the brink of fulfilling the dream of a tournament berth. That dream ended with consecutive 4-1 losses to North Andover and Billerica.
Despite the disappointment, Escalante is hoping that 2022 will serve as a cornerstone for the Lawrence High soccer program over the next several years.
“Hopefully, the younger players, the freshmen, will be able to take what they learned this year from these seniors and we can build on it moving forward,” he said.
Escalante will be looking to fill out his roster in 2023 with players from the talented LHS JV squad, which put together an 8-5-3 record this season.
