DURHAM, N.H. — Three even quarters left the NHIAA Division I boys basketball championship up for grabs on Sunday night here at UNH — eight minutes to decide it.
Bedford High came up with as good a quarter as the Bulldogs could have, hitting 7 of 10 shots and 10 of 21 free throws, outscoring Pinkerton Academy 25-17 to run away from the Astros, 66-56, and claim the Bulldogs’ first boys hoop title in school history.
“We knew it was going to be a physical game, We’re much smaller. It didn’t matter,” said Bedford’s Aiden O’Connell, who had 22 points in the win, nearly every one in the dirty area down by the hoop.
“The big moments we’ve had, me and Luke (Soden) step up and do our thing.”
A repeat of the Friday night regular-season shootout between these two clubs (a 91-76 Bedford win) never materialized.
And those expecting a war from behind the arc never got it.
The fourth was a battle of wills — both teams pounding it in the paint, and Bedford was just that efficient.
“The first half, I wasn’t really driving to the hoop, I only had seven points,” said O’Connell. “All year, that’s what I’ve been doing. Why would I stop there? So, I just kept on going in the second half. I had to do what I could do.
“We’ve scored 30 (in a quarter this year). Twenty-five points here in the fourth was just huge. Coach just said, let’s go ‘five-out’ (five players on the arc, looking to drive) and just get the ball to the hoop on every possession.”
Back-to-back O’Connell hoops to open the fourth put Pinkerton in a 45-39 hole.
The Astros tried to answer and were solid enough on the offensive end. They just couldn’t get stops.
Anthony Chinn (7 rebounds) had eight of his 13 points in the fourth, but just wasn’t enough.
Junior Jackson Marshall led the Astros with 16 points and 15 man-sized rebounds, despite Bedford throwing everything it had at the 6-foot-7 big man.
Sean Jenkins finished with 11 points, and point guard Ty Chinn pitched in 9 points and four assists.
The Astros, who won their second straight Lowell Christmas Tournament back in December, finished up with a sparkling 23-2 mark with both losses coming at the hands of the Bulldogs.
Pinkerton was making its 13th appearance in the title game, and has gone 8-5 in those trips. The Astros fell in the 2015 championship game, their most recent appearance, and last won it in 2010.
Bedford 66, Pinkerton 56
NH Division I Championship Game
Pinkerton (56): Anthony Chinn 5-3-13, Tyrone Chinn 3-3-9, Sean Jenkins 3-2-11, Ethan Johnston 2-0-4, Jackson Marshall 7-1-16, Tyler Herland 1-0-3. Totals 21-9-56
Bedford (66): Caden Brown 2-0-4, Luke Soden 8-7-26, Dylan Lafferty 0-2-2, Aiden O’Connell 6-9-22, Brady O’Connell 4-1-10, Austin Kasyjanski 1-0-2. Totals 21-19-66
