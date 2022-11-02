In April, Haverhill Hitmen coach Emilio Colon wondered if he’d even have a team to coach, with only about 15 players showing up at practices.
In November, coach Colon wonders if anybody can beat his team, the Haverhill Hitmen.
The Hitmen buried the undefeated Massachusetts Warriors, 42-6, in the Harvest Bowl, a championship of sorts of “A” level semi-pro football.
The win earned the Hitmen, now 10-1, a spot in the “AA” tournament. Because there isn’t a national “A” level tourney, the “A” champs can opt in. and the Hitmen have.
They will face the winner of the New England “AA” championship this weekend, between the Connecticut Bulls versus Southern Vermont Storm.
The game date, time and location will be made official after this weekend’s New England “AA” tournament. There is a chance it could be played at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill.
The winner of that game would play in Florida for the national “AA” championship.
One break was a team from southern Maine disbanded and 10 players joined the Hitmen. Then about 20 players with local ties joined the cause, too, leading the Hitmen to a “A” title.
“We thought our league was probably a little tougher,” said coach Colon. “But we didn’t realize it was that much tougher. They were undefeated. So they must have been pretty good. But we pretty much owned them.”
Yes, he’s right: Owned.
After the kickoff on Saturday night, the Hitmen defense forced a 3-and-out. Then the Warrior didn’t know what hit them.
The Hitmen got the ball and seven plays later, all running plays, including four in a row by former Haverhill High star Teshaun Watson for 45 yards, fullback Nick Sosa of Lawrence scored on a 2-yard dive.
On the next kickoff, the ball took a backward bounce after landing and Hitmen recovered. The Hitmen scored quickly on a screen pass, quarterback and ex-Haverhill Hillie Isiah Ocasio to Jari Plaud of Lawrence, for a 15-yard score and 14-0 lead.
On the next kickoff, it happened again, the ball hit and bounced backwards, again recovered by the Hitmen.
One play later, Ocasio hit Jordan Jones on a simple out-route and Jones rambled 45 yards for the score.
The was 22-0 and only four minutes had expired.
“We knew we were the better team early,” said Colon.
The Warriors got their only score on their next drive, but the Hitmen answered back with another touchdown, with Tommy Connors scoring on a 15-yard draw play and 28-6 lead.
The second half wasn’t very competitive, according to Colon.
The Hitmen added two more scores after Jones took a screen pass and broke three tackles, which included about six defenders, zig-zagging his way 40-plus yards for a touchdown.
“It was one of the greatest plays I’ve ever seen,” said Colon, of the Portland, Maine native. “Jordan is electric. He’s strong, fast, quick and hard to bring down. He’s only about five-foot-eight. If he was bigger, I swear he could play in the NFL. He is so explosive.”
Ocasio added the final score on a short run to finish officially finish off the Warriors and send the Hitmen to the New England “AA” title game with a trip to Florida at stake.
“I am so damn proud coaching these guys,” said Colon. “I remember watching the guys stretch and I said to my assistants how loose the guys were. They were ready and were not going to be denied.”
Defensively, Colon noted a few players, including Lawrence’s Christian Guzman, who had two sacks and several quarterback pressures, and Portland, Maine’s Gabe Olsen-Ridiker, who knocked the Warriors quarterback out of the game with a hard tackle in the third quarter.
“They were running the Wildcat after that with several guys taking the snap,” said Colon. “It was our night. We were dominant.”
