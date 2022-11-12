Pelham High football’s quest for a third straight perfect season and state championship is now one win from completion.
Dom Herrling scored two touchdowns, Ethan Demmons ran for a game-high 124 yards and undefeated No. 2 seed Pelham rolled past No. 3 Bow 28-7 in the New Hampshire Division II state semifinals on Saturday at the Pythons’ Harris Family Field.
“It is a huge accomplishment!” said Pelham star defensive back/receiver/kick returner Cesar Martinez “This means the world to us to be back in the state title game for the third year in a row. It was a good win, but the job is not done yet. That’s the mindset heading into this game.”
Pelham, which won back-to-back Division III state titles in 2020-21, will now play for a third straight title when the Pythons face No. 4 Souhegan in the Division II state title game on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Bedford High School. Pelham beat Souhegan 28-21 during the regular season.
The Pythons (11-0) delivered a thoroughly dominant performance with a state championship trip on the line.
Pelham allowed Bow (9-2) just 106 yards of total offense — 44 on the ground and 62 through the air — and a meaningless third quarter TD in a smothering defensive effort befitting a squad that’s allowed just 8.8 points per game this season. The Falcons entered the game averaging 29.0 points a game.
“Bow fought us hard for 60 straight minutes,” said Pelham head coach Tom Babaian. “I was proud of our players for the defensive effort they put forth. They withstood the Bow rushing attack and made the critical stops they had to make.”
The Pythons’ potent offense did more than enough to lock down the victory.
Herrling opened the scoring in the first quarter, running for a 3-yard touchdown.
QB Jake Travis made it 14-0 Pythons with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left in the first half.
Demmons, the gritty fullback, opened the third by breaking a 28-yard touchdown run. He needed just 16 carries to reach 124 yards.
“Offensively, we played our game and we were able to take advantage of the opportunities that came our way,” said Babaian. “Our special teams units also did their part to give us favorable field position to force Bow to start deep in their own territory.”
Pelham will next take on a Souhegan squad that last won a state title in 2020.
“We all know what is at stake next week,” said Babaian, “so we must have our best week of practice and preparation so we can take advantage of the opportunity.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
