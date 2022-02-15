METHUEN – Jim Weymouth was about 30 seconds into this new gig when he truly realized this was going to be unlike all of the other coaching gigs he had.
“I blew the whistle and said, ‘OK girls, gather up on the base line,” recalled Weymouth. “None of the girls were moving. They were all just staring at me. and then one of the girls says, ‘What is a base line?’ I thought to myself, ‘Oh. OK. This is going to be different.’”
“This” is Notre Dame Cristo Rey High in Methuen, at the old Presentation of Mary Academy location.
“This” is a far cry from his 16 years, in the prime of his coaching career, when Weymouth was ingratiated in the hotly contested Merrimack Valley Conference as head boys coach at Methuen High.
Along with the cursory bumps and bruises that comes with playing Central Catholic, Andover, Lawrence, Lowell and Haverhill every night, he and his Rangers had some great moments as in a Greater Lawrence Christmas Tournament title (1995) and a Division 1 North championship and game on the parquet at the old FleetCenter.
Weymouth left coaching at Methuen High in 2005 to become the school’s athletic director for 10 years before retiring in 2016. There were a few other quick stops as athletic director, including Matignon and PMA.
After retiring “again” when PMA disbanded, he was told about Notre Dame’s opening for a part-time athletic director.
“The ‘part-time’ part was what interested me the most and the fact it was in Methuen,” said Weymouth, who turns 64 in May. “I loved the Matignon position and would’ve stayed there longer. But there were times it took almost two hours to get there. and that’s short cuts through Medford Square. It was too much.”
As for Weymouth’s return to coaching, it was far from planned. Because NDCR didn’t have a season last year due to the pandemic, candidates were hard to find. The fact there is not money in the budget to hire an assistant makes it a little less attractive.
He finally found one, but a week before the season the person resigned.
“It was either I coach or the girls don’t have a season,” said Weymouth, who grew up in Everett. “And they were excited about playing. I had to do it.”
Weymouth says he treated this like any other coaching job. He was all-in.
Of the 12 girls on the team, only two seniors had played as freshmen. The rest were all organized basketball novices, a few playing on a middle school team in Lawrence.
Just like he would two decades earlier, he would work on a detailed practice plan, scripting every minute with about 10 bullet points to focus on.
“I think I got to only two things on the script in that first practice,” said Weymouth. “But I was struck by how energetic the girls were. They listened. They were trying. That was a big positive.”
Early practices on the simplest of things, like dribbling, passing, where to stand for a free throw, defending without fouling. They needed to learn the rules of the game, including basketball “lingo.”
“I Googled ‘basketball terms’ and printed it out for all of the girls, so they could understand the game better,” said Weymouth.
Weymouth’s girls have won only one game this winter, compared to 14 losses, with two more games to play.
The lone win was 22-18 win over Pioneer Charter School a few weeks ago.
While it was among his most memorable games, the No. 1 memory of his season came recently when his team trailed something like 30-2.
“One of our girls who hadn’t played much was in and scored her first basket of the year,” said Weymouth. “It was as if we won the Super Bowl. The girls were going crazy. The fans were going crazy. It was so cool.”
There are times, he admits, he has gotten frustrated. But he catches himself.
“I look back at my time in Methuen and I was not the nicest guy when it came to dealing with referees. I said a lot of things I wish I didn’t say,” said Weymouth. “But I felt like I had to fight for our positioning. If you didn’t say anything, you’d get walked all over.
“In retrospect, I wish I didn’t take it as seriously as I did. I wish I was a little more like the coach and guy I am now, enjoying it a lot more. This group and this season has taught me a lot.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
