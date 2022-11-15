MARLBOROUGH — As the snow began to fall, the reign continued.
Second-seeded Andover High kept alive its dream of repeating as Division 1 field hockey state champion, with a 2-1 semifinal win over No. 3 Shrewsbury, Tuesday night at Noble Field.
Trailing 1-0 entering the fourth quarter, the Golden Warriors rallied to tie the game on a goal by sophomore Bella DiFiore, then got the game-winner from sophomore Scarlett Glass with just 2:07 left in regulation.
“(Our players) had to work really hard for it. I think they’re more excited right now than I’ve seen them in a long time,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone. “(Shrewsbury) is a physical team. They played hard. We had played them earlier in the year and beat them 4-0. This was a completely different game.”
Andover’s win sets up a title game rematch with top-seeded Walpole (21-1-0), a 5-1 winner over No. 4 Wachusett Regional in the other semifinal. The date, time and location of the championship game have not yet been announced.
After a scoreless first half, Shrewsbury (18-3-2) jumped in front with a goal by senior captain Lexi Kent with 5:31 left in the third quarter. Kent was able to redirect a shot by Maddie Mrva, flipping it past Warriors’ goalie Addie Weeden (4 saves)
Falling behind in a game has been a rarity for the 2022 Golden Warriors (21-1-0). It is not a feeling they are comfortable with and it seemed to light a fire under the team.
Through the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, Andover pressed the attack. But as they had throughout the game, Shrewsbury packed the defensive area inside the arc, making it very difficult for the Warriors to move freely and get good looks at the cage.
Desperately needing a spark, Andover got it from Bella DiFiore. The speedy sophomore made a strong run down the left wing, from midfield deep into the attack zone. It led to a direct hit from just outside the arc that triggered a scrum in front of the net. DiFiore finished what she had started, knocking the ball just over the goal line for the tying goal.
Over the next several minutes, the game opened up, with the teams trading attacks. Weeden and Shrewsbury goalie Mallory Bucciaglia each came up with big saves to keep the score tied.
With just over two minutes left in regulation, Andover was awarded a penalty corner, its 13th of the game. But unlike the first 12, on which they had come up empty, the Golden Warriors would cash in.
“The play is called ‘banana’, where we slip right to one of my teammates and she hits the ball (toward the net),” said Glass. “We just had a mindset, like, this is it, we’re getting a goal.”
The player who slipped to the right to get the ball was sophomore back Hannah Herlihy. She slammed a shot that was kicked out by Bucciaglia but the rebound set off a scramble in front of the cage. The ball ended up on the stick of Glass and she made sure not to miss.
The Golden Warriors dominated the first quarter, enjoying six corners, but managed just two shots on goal and had to settle for a scoreless tie.,
As the game wore on, Shrewsbury’s confidence grew and the Colonials began to generate scoring chances of their own. Leading the way for Shrewsbury was Mrva, the 6-0 midfielder with the wingspan of a condor and the speed of a gazelle. She dominated the middle of the field and made life difficult on Andover attackers all night long. Her power strokes helped the Colonials counter attack effectively.
“She is an excellent play,” said Noone. “She’s very fast and she is so long. She played like this the first time also. But today it just seemed amped up.”
