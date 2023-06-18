AMHERST – Heading into Sunday’s Division 1 state championship game, the Central Catholic Raiders knew despite being the top seed that they were indeed the underdogs. Stacy Ciccolo’s team was matched up against the two-time state champion Taunton, whose pitcher as committed to Texas Tech next year and clean-up hitter will be off to play at Louisville this fall.
Those two players, left-handed flame thrower Samantha Lincoln and right-handed power hitter Ava Venturelli, proved to be too much for the Raiders. Lincoln tossed a one-hitter and Venturelli delivered the game’s crushing blow with a 240-foot three-run home run which helped lead the No. 3 seed Tigers to a 6-1 state championship win played at Sortino Field at the campus of UMass.
Taunton (24-1) becomes the first D1 team since Bishop Fenwick (7 titles from 1990-1996), to win three state titles in a row, while this is the program’s eighth title in all. Central Catholic, who played in its first ever state final, ends the season with a program record 23 wins.
“We scouted Central Catholic a little bit,” said Taunton head coach Michelle Raposo. “They have a couple of hitters that you have to focus on and we were able to do that. They are a strong team, stronger than they were a year ago. We just played a great game today.”
While Central (23-2) had a hard time connecting off of Lincoln, defensively the Raiders struggled with three errors.
“We didn’t play well — no two ways around it, we didn’t play well,” said Ciccolo. “We made mistakes early and I feel like we weren’t aggressive on the pitches. It’s disappointing quite honestly. We had a good game plan coming in to be quite honest and I don’t know if it was a little bit of nerves or what it was but we made some uncharacteristic mistakes that were really frustrating.
“Then we couldn’t get any momentum on the offensive side. We had a couple of opportunities, but we didn’t hit the ball hard at all. It’s unfortunate and it’s not the way we wanted to go out. Win or lose, we wanted to be better than we were today.”
Taunton got on the board with a run in the top of the second. With one out and the bases empty, No. 6 hitter Brooke Aldrich sent a shot into the right center gap. She easily reached third for the triple but the relay throw skipped away, allowing her to score.
In the top of the third, the Tigers opened things up. Again with one out and the bases empty, lead-off hitter Kayleah Plumb started a rally after she got hit by a pitch. Bella Bourque followed with a walk. That set the tables for Venturelli, who crushed a three-run homer over the right center field fence to push the lead to 4-0.
“To come up against a team like this, there can be no mistakes. We also knew that we had to be at the top of our game and have things work for us and maybe a little bit of luck,” said Ciccolo. “We didn’t have that today. We played them last year and knew exactly what they would be like. They had all of their hitters back and they have all of these girls going to all of these (colleges). Everybody has their twenty people on the bench and we have our twelve. It is what it is and I like our kids. I feel like we’re a gritty, tough bunch but we didn’t show enough of that today.”
The Tigers padded their lead in the top of the fifth with two more runs. With the bases empty and two out, Ciccolo elected to intentionally walk Venturelli. Clean-up hitter Kayie DeMoura then laced a sharp single to right center, moving Venturelli to third before taking second on the throw. Hayley Krockta followed with a two-run single right back through the middle, to make it 6-0. Ciccolo then removed starting pitcher Julia Malowitz in favor of freshman Elisabeth Kearney, who got out of the jam throwing one pitch and getting a groundout to second base.
Central had several chances to get on the scoreboard early in the game, but left runners at first and second with two out in the first and fourth innings.
The Raiders finally did strike in the bottom of the sixth. Olivia Moeckel started the inning off by getting hit by a pitch for the second time in the game. She got struck right on the wrist and Jillian Clements went in as the pinch-runner. Four batters later, No. 8 hitter Amelia Ovalles belted an RBI single that went off the second baseman’s glove, which ruined both the no-hitter and shutout bid for Lincoln, who kept the Raiders’ batters off-balance with a mix of curve balls and drops.
“We knew that was she going to throw some curves, but we also knew that there would be a ball in every at-bat that we could hit, that we could handle and that we could be aggressive with. I felt that for the most part, we let that pitch go by. We didn’t attack that pitch and we knew that there would be a pitch early in the count that we could be aggressive with and we didn’t do it,” said Ciccolo.
Overall, the coach said she is thrilled with the way the entire season has gone, considering the team reached the state final with one senior on the team, left fielder Ava Shea.
“I love my kids and I feel like they come to play every day. They push themselves, they are always trying to be better and we know that there’s always more work to do,” said the coach. “We never settle, we’re not cocky and we know that there’s something that we could be doing better. I certainly don’t let them forget that. We just always keep working. There’s always somebody out there that’s better than you. We understand that and we always try to get better. We are very pleased with what we have been able to do. We were undefeated at home, we beat Methuen (three times) including a really tough pressure filled (playoff game) so I’m really proud of my kids and what they have done. It’s not the way we wanted to end the season, but they really did have a great season and have a lot to be proud of.”
Taunton 6, Central Catholic 1
Taunton (24-1) 013 020 0 -6 6 1
Central Catholic (23-2) 000 001 0 -1 1 3
Taunton – Kayleagh Plumb lf 3-1-0, Bella Bourque 3b 2-1-0, Ava Venturelli cf 2-2-1, Kaysie DeMoura c 4-1-1, Hayley Krockta 1b 4-0-2, Brooke Aldrich ss 4-1-2, Mia Fernandez 2b 2-0-0, Morgan Fitzgerald dp 3-0-0, Mia Torres rf 3-0-0, Sam Lincoln p 0-0-0. Totals: 27-6-6.
Central Catholic – Julia Malowitz p 4-0-0, Elisabeth Kearney p 0-0-0, Olivia Boucher 2b 3-0-0, Caitlin Miner 3b 3-0-0, Olivia Moeckel rf 1-0-0, Jillian Clements pr 0-1-0, Zaynah Wotkowicz c 3-0-0, Ava Perrotta 1b 1-0-0, Katie Fox ss 3-0-0, Amelia Ovalles dp 2-0-1, Bella Boyer cf 3-0-0, Ava Shea lf 0-0-0. Totals: 23-1-1.
RBI: T, Venturelli 3, H. Krockta 2; CC, Ovalles
WP: Lincoln (7 ip, 1 r, 1 er, 1 h, 3 bb 4 hip, 7k)
LP: Malowitz (4.2 ip, 6 r, 5 er, 5 h, 3 bb, 1 hbp, 5 k)
