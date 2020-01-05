FOXBOROUGH – First and goal from the one.
It’s as simple and basic as it sounds. The touchdown rate has to be in the 90th percentile.
In this case last night, score a touchdown from 36 inches away and you’re headed to Kansas City next weekend for another historic game in chilly Arrowhead Stadium.
So what did the 2019 New England Patriots offense, the bane of this particular year almost from Day 1, do from the 1-yard line?
Let me put it this way. They were heading south. And they went north.
After three attempts, Patriots running back Sony Michel was laying on the 4-yard line.
Bye, bye dynasty.
The Patriots offense had some company last night. Their buds on defense had their football test.
The Tennessee Titans were leaking oil, holding on for dear life to its 14-13 lead, trying one last time to keep the ball away from Tom Brady and another classic Gillette Stadium finish.
And the Patriots defense was afforded another chance of winning the game in the final three minutes.
When the Patriots failed to convert on 3rd-and-4 on their own 37 with 3:17 remaining in the game, rather than go for it with Brady, Bill Belichick bet on his defense by punting the ball.
Stop the Titans. And, with three timeouts and the 2-minute warning, Brady would get that last shot.
What did the Patriots defense do?
It saw Derrick Henry, albeit the best power running back in the league in 2019, rush for 11 yards on a 3rd-and-8.
Bye bye dynasty.
Special teams did their part, too, which was nothing.
No plays. No punts inside the 20. No big returns.
Bye bye dynasty.
Even Bill Belichick got his dose of humble pie.
That ridiculous rule/loophole in which you can take a 5-yard delay-of-game penalty while setting up to punt, and have the clock move 40 seconds each time.
Belichick looked like a madman cursing at some nobody line-judge about the rule and Coach Mike Vrabel’s antics, which took 1:48 off the clock.
It was the cherry on top of a miserable ending.
But aren’t most endings in athletics tragic?
Brady’s last pass? A pick-six.
Julian Edelman’s last target? A drop.
In fact, if Edelman doesn’t drop that ball, the Patriots are near mid-field with three minutes until a game-winning field goal?
It was a frustrating end to – as crazy as it sounds as 12-4 and winners of a 10th straight AFC East division title – a frustrating season.
The Patriots were 4-5 their last nine games.
The writing is the wall. The body English, at least Brady’s, hasn’t been pretty.
In the end the Patriots couldn’t get a yard when they needed it. They couldn’t stop a running back, on third-and-long, to get the ball back.
They didn’t deserve to win. But those things happen.
The hard part is the dynasty, at least the way we know it – Belichick and Brady – is over.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.