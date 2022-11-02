It’s one thing to “Beat Burt” on any given Sunday.
In fact, well, it happens a lot, which is why we need tiebreakers.
But Week 8 was different.
Only two people picked more winners than me, Bill Burt, in our 26-year-old “I Beat Burt” Contest.
But only one person beat everybody this week: A 10-year-old girl from Methuen, Khloe Rios.
In fact, she was a Cincinnati Bengals’ win (they were upset by the Browns) last night away from having a perfect week. Instead she finished 13-1.
“Each week I set down with my (great) grandfather and we pick the games together,” said Khloe, a fifth grader at CGS in Methuen, referring to Bill Letourneau, who is a long-time area softball umpire and runs the Andover Adult Softball League.
“It’s fun for me,” said Khloe. “I love football.”
Khloe, in fact, got her start in the sport playing flag football in town. He also loves playing lacrosse.
“For some reason she has always taken to football and she follows the NFL pretty well,” said Letourneau, who resides in Lawrence. “I’ll pretty much go to most of her games.”
Khloe and her mom usually stop over “great” grandfather’s home in Lawrence every Saturday. That’s when they go over the games.
“I don’t play the contest, I just go through each pick with her,” said Letourneau. “She has her favorite teams, like the Patriots. But she looks at injuries and who’s on a streak. She takes it pretty seriously.”
Khloe admits she almost always picks the Patriots, but she’s finding that may have cost her a T-shirt this year.
“I like them and watch them every week,” said Khloe. “But I don’t think this is a year they will make the playoffs. They haven’t looked great.”
Letourneau said his great granddaughter have won a few T-shirts before, but when told that she was the king, or, well, queen of picks in Week 8, he was prouder than proud of Khloe.
“That’s amazing,” he said. “But I’m not totally surprised. She’s good.”
In Week 8, was the better than good. She was the best.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.