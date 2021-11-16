Surprise! Underdogs and road teams had big weeks in Week 10.
OK, it isn't a surprise anymore, at least in 2021.
Maybe that's the reason the Patriots, 6-4, are now being feared as the rest of the NFL, especially at the top, aren't anything like dominant teams are supposed to be.
Seven underdogs and seven road teams won out of the 14 games.
The bigger the odds? It doesn't matter.
There were five games with spreads of 7.5 points or more, and the favorites lost three of them, including Tampa Bay and Arizona, both 10-point favorites and thought to be the beasts of the NFC.
As for Week 10, despite losing four games (and tying one), I was on my game.
My key pick was Monday night picking the 49ers over the Rams. I went from 25 entries beating me to only three (all with 9 wins) with that pick.
Week 10
Barbara DeCoster of North Andover
Deb Parlatore of Salem, N.H.
Laurie Warden of Tewksbury
