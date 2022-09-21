The NFL is starting to take shape.
Upsets aren’t really upsets anymore. Teams are closer than they’ve ever been.
And the best teams in the NFL, as expected, are still the best teams in the NFL.
But two weeks in, we are getting a feel for what 2022 will bring.
Here are 10 things we think we know already:
1. Mahomes on mission
Patrick Mahomes was voted the No. 1 player in the NFL heading into the 2021 season … by the players. In 2022, he dropped to No. 8. He wasn’t happy when it was announced and he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder in two very good performances thus far. Expect more of it.
2. Bucs ‘D’ (not Brady) is key
While Tom Brady always gets top billing in Tampa Bay, he is second fiddle thus far, with the Bucs defense having allowed only 13 points in two games against Dallas and New Orleans. This makes Brady even better if it continues. and it should with new head coach Todd Bowles leading that group.
3. Titans in deep trouble
The Titans’ Super Bowl-title-competing window, which was two years, appears to have closed. This team is a shell of itself on both sides of the ball. The loss to Buffalo, while expected, was embarrassing. Game with Raiders, also 0-2, is looking better for Raiders. Coach Mike Vrabel and QB Ryan Tannehill are on the clock.
4. Mac in sophomore slump
The Patriots beat the Steelers, but Mac Jones’ role was minimal. The rookie of the year candidate in 2021, hasn’t looked good since the beginning of training camp. His decision making, in particular, has been off. This is something to watch as Patriots have only decent “weapons” around him. A big game versus Ravens this week, who struggled big-time on defense against Miami, would be a big step.
5. 2021 QB draft blahs
The 2021 QB draft class is looking more like a bust, as a group, considering all of the hype the five that were drafted in the first 15 picks received. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville), Zach Wilson (N.Y. Jets), Trey Lance (San Francisco), Justin Fields (Chicago) and Jones (New England) have looked more like backups than franchise QBs. This is a big year for all of them (Lance out for year, though), with progress vital if they are eventual “franchise” guys. Honestly, it is unimpressive group.
6. 49ers lucky
The 49ers are in the It’s-better-to-be-lucky-than-good category at QB. With the injury to Trey Lance, who broke his ankle, the 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo ready. The same Jimmy G they tried … and failed … to deal away. Now it seems, his presence might save their season and, better yet, put in a category as Super Bowl contender.
7. Tua might be OK
As president of the Tua Can’t Play Club, I am chewing on Humble Pie this week, the second straight in which Tua Tagvoiloa has been a key factor in winning games for the Miami Dolphins. Maybe the Dolphins brass has figured out how best to help him, which is by getting him two of the best wide receivers — Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — and allowing him to play catch, with short passes. Tua’s three-touchdown comeback over the Ravens was impressive. While I’m not ready to elevate him to “good” status, he really might be good enough to lead the Dolphins to January football.
8. Wideouts taking charge
While the running back position has all but turned into “also-ran” status in the NFL, the wide receiving position is turning into that of left tackles, cornerbacks and, well, quarterbacks. Great wide receivers seem to be growing on trees with more than a dozen teams having All-Pro caliber dudes catching balls. Every great team has at least one great receiver and most have two. This is an interesting development in the NFL, with guys like Stefon Diggs of the Bills, who was acquired for four draft picks (including a first rounder) from the Vikings, who then drafted Justin Jefferson, another elite pass catcher.
9. Easts are beasts
The AFC East had a perfect weekend, 4-0, and all of the wins were impressive, including the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night. The Jets and Dolphins appeared to both have lost, but made last-second plays to get the win. The Patriots controlled the Steelers from start to finish, getting some aid (a muffed punt on Steelers 10-yard line). The NFC East also joined the party, as the Giants and Eagles are both undefeated while the hurting Cowboys and Commanders are 1-1. These two divisions were looked at as bottom feeders with the AFC South.
10. Bengals hangover
The Cincinnati Bengals have looked good at times early in 2022, but not-so-good as well. and losing two games they probably should’ve won, doesn’t bode well for a young team that is new the NFL elite. The 0-2 Bengals play at the Jets, Ravens and Saints over the next four games.
While they may be favored, the odds of sweeping are not good. They also host the red-hot Dolphins after the Jets game. Getting off to a bad start is going to be tough to rebound from, particularly in a decent, rugged AFC Central division. The Bengals were warned about the “hangover,” and fluffed it off. But it appears to be real.
Bill Burt is sports editor at The Eagle-Tribune. He has covered the New England Patriots and pro football since 1991. You can follow him on Twitter at @burttalkssports. You can email him at bburt@eagletribune.com.
