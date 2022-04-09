NEW YORK — Alex Verdugo didn't get the big headlines coming out of Opening Day, but he was among the team's biggest contributors and enjoyed a tremendously encouraging debut.
Now in his third season with the Red Sox, Verdugo got off to a great start by going 2 for 5 with an RBI at the plate while also making two sliding catches in left field.
Those catches came in big spots too. The first robbed DJ LeMahieu of what would have been a go-ahead RBI double to end the bottom of the fifth, and the second came against Josh Donaldson to lead off the seventh while the Red Sox were preserving a one-run lead with Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton due to come up next.
Verdugo also drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth to put the Red Sox up 4-3, bouncing a 97 mph sinker from Clay Holmes up the middle for the RBI single, and on his other hit in the top of the fourth Verdugo smartly held up at first base. Last season Verdugo often attempted to take the extra base on borderline plays like that and was thrown out on numerous occasions.
Coming into the season Verdugo had three areas of improvement to watch: His performance against lefties, his consistency in the outfield and his instincts on the bases. We won't have a clear indicator of where he stands against lefties for a while — he struck out in his only at bat against one Friday — but the early returns on the other two areas were certainly positive out of the gate.
Devers starts strong
Rafael Devers was a monster in spring training, bashing six home runs and a double in 12 games, and in his first at bat on Friday it was clear he's fully prepared to keep crushing the ball now that the regular season has begun.
On the second pitch he saw from Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, Devers got ahold of a 98.6 mph fastball and sent it 382 feet into the right field stands for a two-run home run.
That sparked Boston's first inning three-run rally that had the hot Yankee Stadium crowd seeing red early, and after the game his teammates simply expressed awe at the 25-year-old star.
"Devers, man," Bogaerts said. "You can't ask for a better start."
Conga line from the bullpen
We knew pitchers would be on a short leash given the lockout-condensed three-week spring training, and Friday confirmed that assumption as both managers emptied their bullpen to make sure nobody was being overtaxed early on.
Cole only lasted four innings and 68 pitches even though he had been cruising since the second inning, and Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi only made it a little further, finishing five innings with 76 pitches. The Yankees kept cycling relievers from there, ultimately using eight pitchers in total over 11 innings, and eventually Boston did the same after trying to ride Garrett Whitlock as deep into the game as possible. Alex Cora used five relievers to finish the last 2.2-plus innings after Whitlock allowed the tying home run with one out in the eighth.
'I'm the closer?'
Remember the 2015 "I'm the ace" Red Sox starting rotation? The one with five guys who could plausibly claim the rotation's top spot and even made t-shirts to that effect? That didn't work out very well, did it.
The current Red Sox bullpen, as currently constructed, is giving off some similar vibes.
Who is the closer? Who is the top set-up man? Who is the guy you call in a close game in the seventh inning? We know Garrett Whitlock is going to be deployed as a multi-inning weapon whose job is to lock down the big outs in the middle of the game, but what about on the days where he isn't available?
Right now it isn't clear what anyone's job is, and it didn't help that Matt Barnes was unavailable with a tight back on Friday. Maybe over the next week the club will settle into a rhythm where Barnes reclaims the closer role and everyone else settles in behind him. But if not? The late innings could become an adventure.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.