The Red Sox roster features no shortage of familiar faces. All of the key building blocks from recent seasons are back, and with newcomer Trevor Story on board the club looks well positioned to contend in 2022.
But after the season is over? We could be looking at a significant exodus out of Boston.
Following an offseason where the Red Sox had relatively few notable players hit the market, the club now enters the new year with a significant chunk of its core nearing free agency. Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, Kiké Hernández, Christian Vázquez and others are all entering the final year of their contracts, and even more concerning is the uncertainty surrounding Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Technically neither Bogaerts or Devers are in the last year of their contracts, but their long-term futures are two of the most urgent questions facing the franchise. Bogaerts is entering the third year of the team-friendly six-year, $120 million extension he signed in 2019, but he has an opt out after this season that he is all but certain to exercise.
Devers, meanwhile, won't hit free agency until after 2023, but absent an extension he is approaching the same murky territory Mookie Betts once reached before he was eventually traded.
Typically contract extensions are worked out during spring training, and in many cases players prefer not to negotiate during the season to avoid distraction. Bogaerts confirmed Thursday that the Red Sox made him an offer, but they couldn't agree to terms and there is no chance he will sign an extension before Opening Day.
Barring an extraordinary change, Bogaerts will now almost certainly become a free agent following the season, giving him a chance to cash in after watching shortstop peers like Francisco Lindor and Corey Seager sign deals worth more than $30 million annually since his last extension.
"We had time to get something done," Bogaerts told reporters. "It didn't work out."
Devers appears to be in a similar boat. According to Héctor Gómez of Z Deportes, the Red Sox also offered Devers an extension that he declined for being too low. The two sides reportedly remain "very far apart," and in a recent conversation with The Boston Globe's Alex Speier Devers indicated he doesn't plan to negotiate further during the season.
That would heighten the pressure on the club to lock up Devers next offseason, and if talks ultimately break down it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine Devers getting traded like Betts and Jon Lester before him.
Opening Day doesn't have to be a hard deadline for extension talks. Nathan Eovaldi, for instance, said Thursday he'd be open to discussions even though he hasn't received any extension offers yet this spring. And even if Boston's top players do hit the open market, there's no reason why the Red Sox couldn't open their checkbooks and bring them back anyway.
But that path is inherently risky, and if the Red Sox choose to walk down it, then there is a good bet the club could end up looking a whole lot different by this time next year.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.