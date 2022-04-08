The Red Sox didn't make it through the first game of the season before running into some potentially significant injury concerns.
Xander Bogaerts left Friday's opener after tweaking his right hamstring, and manager Alex Cora said relief pitcher Matt Barnes wasn't available due to tightness in his lower back.
Bogaerts' injury occurred as he hit what was then the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th inning. He said he felt something as he finished his swing and that "it wasn't a normal thing that happens every day." He was subsequently removed from the game after J.D. Martinez grounded into a double play to end the inning.
"We'll know more later on today," Cora said afterwards. "It's a little bit tight, his right hammy, so we'll see how it reacts to treatment and see how he feels tonight."
Bogaerts said that he felt better after the game than he did when the injury first happened and that if push came to shove he thinks he'd be able to play. But he and the team will see how he feels in the morning before any decisions are made.
"It feels good, when I was going through it it was pretty rough, but right now hopefully I sleep good," Bogaerts said.
The injury spoiled what was shaping up to be a great opening day for Bogaerts, at least at the plate. The longtime Red Sox shortstop went 3 for 5 with a double, the go-ahead RBI and two runs scored. He also just barely missed a home run in his first at bat, scorching a screaming liner off the left field wall that was hit so hard that he wound up being held to only a single.
All of that running may have contributed to the injury later, he speculated after the game.
"I didn't do much running during the games in spring training, I was getting only outs," Bogaerts said. "I got on base a couple of times today and I ran really hard pretty much right out of the gate first to third, should have been a homer like Devers, but first to third right away then a double down the line. Hopefully it's tomorrow it's good."
The Red Sox will be back in action tomorrow against the Yankees at 4:05 p.m.
Donaldson delivers walk-off RBI single in 11th inning as Yankees beat Sox on Opening Day
The Yankees walked off with a 6-5 win in 11 innings on Opening Day, getting an RBI single from Josh Donaldson for the win.
Donaldson greeted Red Sox rookie Kutter Crawford with a bouncing ball up the middle to score Isiah Kiner-Falefa, sneaking the ball through Jonathan Araúz and Trevor Story to finish the game. Donaldson hit the game-winner on the third pitch he saw, a 90 mph cutter up the middle.
The Yankees win came after the Red Sox failed to reach base in the top of the 11th. Alex Verdugo and Trevor Story struck out and Bobby Dalbec grounded out to shortstop to strand the go-ahead ghost runner at second.
Story's strikeout capped off a tough debut for the big free agent acquisition, as Story finished 0 for 5 in his first game as a member of the Red Sox.
The Red Sox and Yankees will be back at it tomorrow at 4:05 p.m.
Bogaerts leaves game as Sox-Yanks head to 11th
The Red Sox are on to the 11th inning, but they'll be going the rest of the way without Xander Bogaerts.
Bogaerts gave his team a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th after driving in Jonathan Araúz with an RBI single, but he appeared to pull up out of the batter's box and was later removed from the game.
The Red Sox couldn't score any more after J.D. Martinez grounded into a double play to end the inning, and in the bottom of the 10th the Yankees loaded the bases with one out against Jake Diekman. Diekman hit DJ LeMahieu with a pitch, forced Joey Gallo to ground out and intentionally walked Aaron Hicks before Ryan Brasier came in to replace him.
Brasier subsequently allowed Gleyber Torres to tie the game on a sacrifice fly before striking out Isiah Kiner-Falefa to strand runners on first and second.
Notably, the Red Sox have now used six pitchers but haven't yet gone to ostensible closer Matt Barnes.
9th inning: Robles shuts door to send game to extras
Welcome back Hansel Robles.
Summoned in the bottom of the ninth to preserve a 4-4 tie, the hard-throwing Red Sox righty shut the door to force extra innings.
Robles, originally acquired at last summer's trade deadline, was a late arrival at spring training due to extended visa issues. He appeared in two Grapefruit League games but made the opening day roster anyway and was summoned in the biggest spot of the young season.
Robles got Isiah Kiner-Falefa to ground out on his first pitch and struck out Josh Donaldson on four pitches before allowing a double to Aaron Judge to put the winning run in scoring position. The Red Sox intentionally walked Anthony Rizzo to bring Giancarlo Stanton to the plate, but Robles struck him out to end the inning.
The top of the Red Sox order is due up to start the 10th.
8th inning: LeMahieu ties game at 4-4 with solo home run
Garrett Whitlock was cruising through two innings of work. The second-year Red Sox standout struck out three to retire the side in the sixth and kept New York off the board in the seventh before coming back one more time in the eighth.
But eventually he fell victim to Yankee Stadium's short right field porch.
Whitlock surrendered a solo home run to shallow right field to Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who got ahold of a high fastball to tie the game at 4-4 with one out in the bottom of the eighth.
In some respects it was incredibly unlucky for Whitlock, who had been dominant prior to that pitch. According to Statcast, LeMahieu's shot would only have been a home run at Yankee Stadium, the second time today the Yankees benefitted from their home park after Giancarlo Stanton's earlier blast.
Whitlock finished with one run allowed on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts over 2.1 innings. He threw 38 pitches, 27 for strikes, and generated nine whiffs on 20 swings. His slider was particularly effective, as Whitlock threw nine, got swings on eight and drew whiffs on five.
Matt Strahm came on to finish the eighth and kept things tied at 4-4. The Red Sox will look to re-take the lead against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.
6th inning: Eovaldi sharp in opener, striking out seven over five innings
Nathan Eovaldi was ready to go on Opening Day.
The Red Sox ace was as advertised on Friday, allowing three runs over five strong innings while largely keeping the Yankees from mounting any sustained offense. All of New York's runs came on a pair of home runs, but beyond that Eovaldi held the Yankees to five hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out seven.
Overall Eovaldi threw 76 pitches, 56 for strikes, and generated 17 whiffs on 44 swings. His splitter was especially nasty, drawing 10 swings and seven whiffs on 14 total pitches, including a key whiff on Giancarlo Stanton that was immediately followed by a swinging strike three on a curveball to help avert a potentially dangerous situation in the fifth.
Given the short spring training both clubs opted to pull their starters early to avoid overworking them. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole only lasted four innings, allowing three runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He settled down nicely after his rough start, allowing just a single and a hits batsman (who was immediately erased by a double play) over his last 13 batters.
Cole was replaced by Chad Green, who pitched a scoreless fifth, and then by Clay Holmes, who allowed an RBI single to Alex Verdugo to give the Red Sox back a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth. Miguel Castro came in with two outs and walked Jackie Bradley Jr. to load the bases, but Christian Vázquez struck out to end the threat.
Garrett Whitlock will pitch the bottom of the sixth for the Red Sox.
4th inning: Stanton homers to tie game at 3-3
We are all tied up.
Giancarlo Stanton took Nathan Eovaldi deep for a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth, tying the game at 3-3.
It's the second home run allowed today by Eovaldi, who didn't allow his second home run last season until June 4.
The problem for Eovaldi so far has been hanging breaking balls. The moonshot he gave up to Rizzo earlier was an 87 mph slider left right over the heart of the plate. Against Stanton it was an 87 mph slider, which Stanton tagged 116 mph off the bat and 358 feet into the stands.
Outside of those two pitches Eovaldi has been sharp. As of this writing he is at 52 pitches, 40 for strikes, and has five strikeouts against one walk and four hits, including the two home runs.
1st inning: Devers homers as Sox jump on Cole early
Rafael Devers crushed the ball all spring training, and he wasted no time getting back to work on Opening Day.
Devers greeted New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, capitalizing on a leadoff walk by Kiké Hernández to get the Red Sox on the board right away.
He was followed by a scorching line drive for a single by Xander Bogaerts, which was measured at 111 mph off the bat, and then by an RBI double from J.D. Martinez to make it 3-0.
Cole settled down to send down Alex Verdugo, Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec to end the inning, but he finished the inning with 27 pitches, only 15 for strikes.
The Yankees quickly answered back after Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run home run off Nathan Eovaldi in the bottom of the first, cutting the deficit to 3-2 heading into the second.
Bloom says 'no news to report' on Bogaerts, Devers talks
NEW YORK — As the clock ticks closer to the first pitch of the 2022 regular season, time is running out on the Red Sox and Yankees to reach extensions with several of their biggest stars.
Thursday afternoon Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts confirmed the club had offered him an extension but that the two sides couldn't reach an agreement. There have been similar reports regarding Devers, who is reported to have turned down an offer for being too low. Both players have indicated they don't want to negotiate once the season begins in order to avoid distraction.
A last minute deal before first pitch looks unlikely, and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed no agreements had been reached as of about noon.
"No news to report," Bloom said by the Yankee Stadium visitor's dugout.
Absent a deal, Bogaerts is likely to hit free agency after this coming season. The longtime Red Sox shortstop is entering the third year of his six-year, $120 million extension signed in 2019, but that deal contains an opt out that Bogaerts is certain to exercise given how underpaid he's become relative to peers like Francisco Lindor and Corey Seager.
Devers doesn't hit free agency until after 2023, but without a deal he could enter next offseason as a trade candidate, similar to Mookie Betts before 2020.
The Yankees, meanwhile, have their own drama looming. Prior to Friday's game Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed that the club had offered star right fielder Aaron Judge an eight-year, $230 million extension, which would have made Judge the highest paid position player on an annual basis in club history. Talks reportedly remain ongoing but Judge said the 1:08 p.m. first pitch is a hard deadline and he won't negotiate further during the season.
Much like with Bogaerts and Devers, failure to extend Judge would result in a significant cloud of uncertainty hanging over New York's season. All three players will be on the field for Opening Day, however, and the full lineups are as follows.
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Trevor Story 2B
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Christian Vázquez C
- Nathan Eovaldi RHP
Yankees
- Josh Donaldson 3B
- Aaron Judge RF
- Anthony Rizzo 1B
- Giancarlo Stanton DH
- DJ LeMahieu 2B
- Joey Gallo LF
- Aaron Hicks CF
- Kyle Higashioka C
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS
- Gerrit Cole RHP
