BRISTOL, CT – Operation Williamsport fell just short.
Two wins short exactly.
On Wednesday afternoon, Canton pitcher Andrew Sullivan threw a two-hit, complete game shut out to lead Team Massachusetts past Salem, New Hampshire, 5-0, in the New England Regional semi-final game played on Breen Field at the Little League Headquarters.
The loss ended the tremendous journey for Salem, which earlier this summer captured both district and state championship crowns.
At this four-team tournament, Salem finished 1-2, beating Vermont, after losing the opener to Maine on Saturday. Maine and Massachusetts will now play for the championship game on Thursday night with the winner going to Williamsport, starting on August 16th.
“Sullivan pitched great and we also never put the bat on the ball. We made two mental errors in the second inning which didn’t help us. We tried to come back but our bats were asleep and we could never get anything going. If you can’t score a run, you can’t win a game,” said Salem manager Steve Quinn.
Sullivan has been the go-to guy for Canton throughout the team’s run.
“That’s what (Sullivan) has done throughout the state tournament,” said Archibald. “He closed out the District Final, he closed out the Sectional Final, he went a complete game in the (Massachusetts) state championship game and then you saw what he did here today. In a must-win game, he threw a complete game against the New Hampshire state champions which is unbelievable. He gave up just two hits. The control was there. He has a really good curveball but he didn’t throw it that much because they were struggling with the fastball. He was able to stick with the zone and they weren’t getting healthy hacks against him.”
The game was scoreless after the first inning before Canton struck for three runs in the top of the second. Owen Collins started the rally with a base hit to left field. Will Casey followed beating out a beautiful bunt for a single. Sam Archibald then sent a shot right past Briggs into center field for another single to load the bases. Miles Mettiach was the next batter and he hit a ball to shortstop Brandan Pelletier, who fielded the ball and threw a strike to catcher Castillo for the force out. After a wild pitch moved all of the runners up a base, Mikey Zullo put down a bunt, which scored Archibald, and Zullo also came in on a wild throw.
The score stayed 3-0 until Canton added single runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.
Briggs, pitching in his third game since Saturday, struck out eight batters in his gutsy 4.1 innings of work.
“Rowan pitched unbelievable. I expect that of him and he’s a warrior. That’s what he always does. I’m very proud of him. Behind him, there were some plays that we needed to make and we just didn’t make them. We practice on bunt defense at nauseam this week because we knew that was coming,” said Quinn.
Nico Cardinale followed and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, giving up a hit and struck out three.
Offensively, Mason Wiles had the only two hits for Salem. He showed off his great speed legging out an infield single to lead off the second inning, and then laced a double into the left-center gap in the fifth. Besides that, Sullivan was in complete command as he struck out seven, while getting ten infield outs.
Canton 5, Salem 0
at Bristol, Conn.
Canton 030 110 - 5 9 0
Salem 000 000 - 0 2 1
Canton (5) Furbush 3-0-1, Ryan 3-0-0, Sullivan 3-0-0, Chabot 2-0-0, Collins 2-1-2, Casey 2-1-2, Archibald 2-1-1, Mettiach 2-0-0, Zullo 1-2-0, Roberts 1-0-1, Camerano 2-0-0, Kelliher 2-0-0, Lyons 2-0-2. Totals: 27-5-9.
Salem (0) Torrens White 2-0-0, Briggs 2-0-0, Castillo 0-0-0, Cardinale 2-0-0, Wiles 2-0-2, Barry 1-0-0, Makiej 2-0-0, Quinn 1-0-0, Pelletier 2-0-0, Griffin 2-0-0, Scanlon 1-0-0, Schaufenbil 1-0-0, Baillargeon 1-0-0. Totals: 19-0-2.
WP: Sullivan 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 7 K; LP: Briggs; RBI: C - Casey, Zullo, Roberts
