SALEM, N.H. – Most 12-year-old Little League All-Star teams are chosen in early June with the manager, assistant coaches and probably a league administrator or two chiming in.
The kids play their district schedule. Do pool parties and family cookouts together. And, eventually, take their lumps and put the bats, gloves and balls down for several months.
Salem Little League’s 2023 team, which leaves on Friday for the New England Regional in Bristol, Conn., went through its selection process in the same way, in June … of 2019.
Yes, when the boys were eight years old, sort of a plan ... “Operation Williamsport.”
The Salem boys were playing their first summer “tournament” schedule, mostly up in 9U and 10U tournaments because there weren’t any 8U events.
It was that first year in 2019 that Salem manager Steve Quinn and the same two assistants with him now – Matt Barry and Jim Briggs – noticed something.
“We realized how talented these kids were,” said Quinn. “We not only had top-end pitching with Brayden Castillo and Rowan Briggs, but we had a lot of good arms. It got us thinking, ‘We might have something special here.’”
After taking their lumps, as in “We got killed,” Quinn and Co. were impressed their young players’ fight.
“It’s how we played then and it’s how we play now,” said Quinn.
They decided that keeping the core group together, which consisted of seven of the current 13 players, was imperative.
“We saw that older kids were playing AAU so we wanted to start a 9U team with Team New England but they didn’t wanted us to coach,” said Quinn. “So we played as a 9U team and entered tournaments.”
Wanting to coach this group, their 10U team joined Gators Baseball in Methuen.
They won the N.H. state 10U championship. A year later, as 11U’s, they lost in the state final.
“We probably turned some heads and TNE said we could coach the team as 12U this spring,” said Quinn.
Quinn said that it wasn’t just playing baseball together, but practicing together as well. After giving players the month of August off, they started a fall program in September with players getting together one day a week. In January, it was closer to two days a week, with a hitting and throwing program to prepare for the spring and the 2023 Williamsport team.
“If kids had commitments with other sports or family, they would miss,” said Quinn. “But to be honest, there weren’t a lot of kids missing. The key, all along, was to keep the kids together as much as possible. They really are a team, a bunch of best friends.”
The entire team went to Cooperstown for a week in June, again, preparing for the Williamsport tournament which started the second week of July.
“Most of the teams there were regional all-star teams, loaded, from all over the country,” said Quinn. “One team smashed us. But we made the playoffs and played the fifth ranked team from Texas and lost in extra innings. It was a great week.”
That isn’t all on the boys and coaches’ workloads. Seven boys are playing on the same Salem Rams football team, which Quinn helps coach.
In fact, they have been participating in a strength and conditioning program with practices supposed to start next week.
“We wouldn’t mind having an excuse to miss football practices, playing baseball in Bristol and maybe Williamsport, “ said Quinn. “I think people would understand.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.