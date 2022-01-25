Wide Right. Home Run Throwback. And now, a third soul-crushing loss in the Bills’ long chronicle of woe.
Thirteen seconds. Or Appalling 13, if you will.
I’ll grant you, the Bills’ 42-36 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night was an astonishing show, one of the best games in NFL history. There’s always a bias toward the present, but it was as gripping and entertaining a football game as I’ve seen in more than half a century of watching them.
In the last two minutes of regulation and overtime, there were four lead changes, 296 yards of total offense and 31 points scored. That’s hard to fathom.
Devastated as they might be, fans can take comfort in the fact the Bills will always be a Super Bowl contender as long as Josh Allen is playing quarterback. They have to believe that at some point in his career, Allen is destined to break through and win a championship.
But this one will be difficult to get over. It was one of the most shattering losses in league history, one that will haunt the franchise and its followers for years to come and should raise questions about whether Sean McDermott is the right coach to get Allen over the top.
Talk about squandered opportunities. It was right there in front of them, a chance to knock off the mighty Chiefs in Arrowhead and earn the right to host the AFC championship game in Buffalo next week.
Allen had played another sensational game (27 of 37 for 329 yards passing, 68 rushing) and became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw four touchdown passes without an interception in consecutive playoff games.
Gabriel Davis caught all four of Allen’s TD throws, making him the first NFL player ever to score four receiving touchdowns in a playoff game.
The Bills were about to complete a four-game sweep by road teams in the divisional round, which would have been the first time that happened in NFL history.
When Allen hit Davis with a 19-yard TD strike to give the Bills a 36-33 lead, they were on the verge of becoming Super Bowl favorites. The Bucs, Packers and Titans were all out. Their path was clear, and it would begin at an electric Highmark Stadium next Sunday.
There were only 13 seconds on the clock. The CBS telecast flashed to a scene of Allen’s family, celebrating in a luxury box. Tony Romo, on point all evening, pointed out that Buffalo hadn’t had many road playoff wins. “First one there for Sean McDermott,” he blurted.
But wait a second. Or to be more specific, 13 seconds. That was plenty of time for McDermott and the Bills to blow it. Any Bills fans who had suffered through so many mind-blowing losses over the years knew they couldn't breathe easy until the game clock hit 0:00.
What followed was one of the worst coaching choke jobs in NFL history. Sorry to be harsh, but if you’re going to praise McDermott for getting to the playoffs, you have to demand better in the most critical moments. My theme from the start of the season was that the Bills should be judged by a higher standard, and that goes for the head coach and his assistants.
The coaching in those fateful 13 seconds was stunning and unforgivable. How do you justify making not one, not two, but three straight weak, conservative moves that allowed Patrick Mahomes, the best player in football, a chance to get his team into decent field-goal range?
It started with the decision to kick the ball out of the end zone after the last Davis touchdown. Inexcusable. Maybe McDermott was worried about a long kick return, but that would be coaching scared (a shortcoming of his at the most inopportune times).
By squibbing the kickoff or kicking it high and short, they would have forced the Chiefs to decide whether to run it back, wasting several seconds, or fair catch it deep in their own end, giving them farther to go for a desperate, game-tying field goal try — or attempt a Hail Mary, which seemed like the most likely scenario.
Kicking it deep left the full 13 seconds on the clock, which likely gave Mahomes that one extra play. KC also had all three of its timeouts.
It got worse from there, as Leslie Frazier (who didn’t do much for his head coaching prospects) played his safeties deep, as if he had a four-point lead, and rushed four guys, even though Mahomes had to get rid of the ball fast and there was no chance of getting to him in the pocket.
Mahomes took advantage, throwing a short pass to his right to speedy Tyreek Hill, who got an unimpeded release from the line and followed a couple of blockers for 19 quick and easy yards.
Now it was interesting. Romo and Jim Nantz calculated how far they would need to go for KC kicker Harrison Butker to attempt a 60-yard field goal, maybe as long as 63, which was within his range.
McDermott called a timeout after the Chiefs used one of theirs, for no apparent reason. The Bills didn’t change their defense to any great degree, aside from shading the safeties up a tad. They played soft.
They were still in something of a prevent. They weren’t up at the line to hit the receivers. Why not? They should have had two guys on both Hill and Travis Kelce. Grab them if necessary. So you get a 5-yard holding call, but it still takes valuable time off the clock.
Kelce noticed that Levi Wallace was leaving the short middle of the zone wide open, as Matt Milano shaded the other way. Kelce had told Mahomes he would change his route if he saw that kind of opening. Sure enough, he got a clean break off the line, with no one near him, and took a pass from Mahomes for 25 yards.
Mahomes had driven the Chiefs 44 yards in just 10 seconds, getting the ball to his two most dangerous receivers without either of them so much as getting breathed on coming off the line of scrimmage.
Suddenly, they were in range for Butker to kick a 49-yard field goal. He nailed it, forcing the game to OT. We’ll never know if KC would have been able to execute those two pass plays if the Bills had made them field a kickoff. But McDermott sure made it easier for them.
The Chiefs won the overtime toss and cruised to the winning TD. I could go on for hours about the folly of the playoff overtime rule. Since the NFL adopted the rule that enables a team to win by scoring a TD on the opening drive of OT, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan and Mahomes have all lost playoff games in their MVP season without seeing the ball in OT. Allen won't win MVP, but add him to the list, anyway.
In a game like Sunday’s, winning the coin toss was the difference. Mahomes was 6-for-6 passing on the OT drive. McDermott’s defense was gassed at that point. For some reason, he never called a timeout in overtime to give his exhausted defenders a breather.
McDermott basically froze. You could see it on his face during that 13-second drive. Why they took two timeouts on that drive is a mystery. McDermott seemed lost. Someone needed to take over. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, “coaches on the field” who seemed a step slow on Sunday night, might have intervened.
Afterwards, McDermott had no answers, other than the obligatory, self-serving talk of “execution.”
“We can just execute better and that starts with me and goes all the way down,” McDermott said. “I don’t want to get into specifics right now.”
McDermott was asked three times and wouldn’t elaborate. But what does execution have to do with the kickoff? That’s not execution, it’s tactics and intelligence. Coaches love to hide behind execution. It’s their way of directing criticism toward the players.
At least he said it starts with him, and he’s dead right. An NFL head coach is paid to be the most clear-headed guy on the field in crucial situations. KC coach Andy Reid and Mahomes kept their heads. So did Allen, who showed amazing poise and decision-making in the most pressure-packed moments of his young career.
This makes three years in a row in which McDermott’s game management in a playoff loss was an issue. He made some bizarre decisions in the overtime loss to the Texans after the 2019 season. Last year, he was overly conservative in the AFC title game loss in KC, settling for field goals against the mighty Mahomes offense.
McDermott has evolved somewhat, learning to be aggressive on fourth downs with Allen. But he punted on a fourth-and-1 at his own 34 on Sunday night, then watched the Chiefs score a touchdown in five plays.
I don’t imagine that the Pegulas have any issues with McDermott. He’s reached the playoffs four times in five years and made the owners seem like visionaries at a time when they’re eager to get public money for a new stadium. But someone upstairs should be asking if the head coaching standard is high enough.
Allen deserves better than what he got Sunday night. He’ll have other chances, to be sure, but you never know in the NFL. Rodgers has made it to one Super Bowl. The same with Dan Marino and Drew Brees. Peyton Manning didn’t get there until he was 30.
There are no guarantees, which makes Sunday’s loss so disheartening for Bills fans. Yes, they have the franchise quarterback, but who knows when the window will be this wide open, with the team almost fully healthy and the AFC in something of a down cycle.
The Bills gave their fans a lot to shout about this season. But the standard was suitably high. They were expected to reach the Super Bowl. They won 12 games, every one by 12 points or more. They were 0-6 in one-score games, which reflects poorly on coaching.
Presumably, McDermott will provide some real answers in the coming days. Let’s hope he doesn’t stoop to the Wade Phillips standard and throw his special teams coach under the bus.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
