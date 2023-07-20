Andover’s Rob Oppenheim took a week off from the Korn Ferry Tour to spend time with his family.
His return in Round 1 in Springfield, Missouri was a really good one, shooting a 7-under par 65, two shots off the lead at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
Oppenheim’s big day was on the back nine, shooting six-under 30, after having two birdies and a bogey on the front nine.
Oppenheim, playing the front nine last, birdied the 16th hole and then followed with an eagle on 17, before parring out for the 7-under.
Oppenheim was coming off a very good week three weeks ago in Springfield, Ill., the Memorial Health Championship in which Oppenheim shot rounds of 64, 72, 65 and 65, tying for 23rd place.
The Korn Ferry was off the next week with Oppenheim returning to Orlando, taking off last week.
Oppenheim started the season a month ago after having labrum surgery last September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.