ANDOVER – The mood at practice on Sunday night was upbeat, almost celebratory.
Not that the Andover Legion Post 8 has won anything yet. Sure, it’s been a pretty strong summer for Post 8, which dominated District 8 and posted a 12-3 regular season mark.
But a loss to Lowell in the opener for a shot in the road to the American Legion World Series struck a nerve. The upcoming Commissioner’s Cup tournament this week allows Andover the chance to lay claim as the top legion program in the state.
“We’re really good, too. I mean, we knew we should have done better in that first tournament. It was more of a wakeup call than a disappointment,” said Jackson Brown, a recent Andover High grad and the team’s leading hitter this summer with a lofty .444 average – wooden bat and all.
“It was like a slap in the face to get us to get going. If we play like we can, we’ll beat any team. We have great top pitchers and our whole lineup can hit.”
Pardon Brown and Co. for being the least bit sentimental. At the core of this Post 8 team is a group of players who’ve been on the diamond together for nearly a decade.
Post 8 heads into Cup play with the District 8 elimination tourney. Andover plays Tuesday (5 p.m. here at Aumais Field) against the winner of Beverly vs. Peabody.
The calendar just turned to August and college is closing in fast. For some, like Brown who is headed to Marist to study economics, it’s time to cherish every inning.
“Playing baseball in summer with your friends is always good, especially if you are doing well. We were on a tear for a while,” he said. “It’s just always fun to come out here and play baseball with your friends. It’s something we’re not going to do for much longer.”
Brown has been a staple at the top of Coach Joe Iarrobino’s order since the high school season started, spending most of his time in right field.
“You see him and he’s so skinny, but he’s just been crushing the ball,” said Iarrobino of Brown, who owned a .519 on-base percentage and .578 slugging percentage for a 1.097 OPS.
“He’s played a great right field for us, too. I can’t count the number of guys he’s thrown out from there. He’s taken away three base hits this summer by gunning down the batters at first base. People can’t believe his arm.”
Brown enjoyed a productive senior high school season with the Warriors. He scored 17 runs and drove in 14.
But the switch from aluminum in the spring to ash in the summer ignited the lean 6-footer.
“In high school I didn’t hit it as well, I still hit fine. I wasn’t quite seeing it as well,” said Brown. “The wood bat makes a big adjustment in my swing. I always hit better with wood every summer. I have a better two-strike approach.
“Two strikes with the metal bat, I still feel like I can hit the ball pretty far. With the wood bat, I shorten up, take away my stride. A ton of my hits this summer have come with two strikes. I guess I should have done that in the spring.”
Now the plan is simple. Keep winning to keep playing.
“I love that we just keep playing baseball, because I won’t see a bunch of these kids for a long time, maybe never again,” said Brown. “Just to play baseball with them is pretty fun. I grew up playing with a bunch of these kids. Half of these guys were on the District (Little League) team that made it pretty far in 2016.”
