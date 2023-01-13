The Red Sox are in a tough spot. They already had a hole to fill up the middle following shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ departure in free agency, and the problem only grew worse after Trevor Story underwent elbow surgery that will keep him out for much of the upcoming season.
Addressing the problem on Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said others will have to step up.
Then in the next breath he singled out one player in particular.
“We haven’t talked about Jarren for a while,” Cora said, “but I think where we are at it would be good for him to step up and play good baseball and be the player that we envisioned a few years ago.”
Nominally one of Boston’s top prospects, Jarren Duran’s shine has dulled over the past two years following two failed big league call-ups. The speedy yet streaky outfielder has batted .219 with a .283 on-base percentage in 91 career big league games, and his defense in center field has been poor, with numerous high-profile errors to go along with a minus-12 defensive runs saved mark.
Given those struggles Duran has pretty much been written off as fans debate who the Red Sox could turn to up the middle. Yet if Kiké Hernández needs to shift from the outfield back to shortstop or second base, Duran may have a golden opportunity to prove he can still be part of the solution.
“I think he has a chance to get a lot of at bats,” Cora said. “He’s still dynamic, he’s still young, he’s learning. I know last year was a really up and down year for him, not only physically on the field but mentally and we’ve been talking to him all offseason and he’s in a good place. Hopefully when he goes to spring training he’s ready to rock.”
In theory Duran is a perfect fit for the Red Sox in 2023. He boasts elite speed and at his best is a formidable hitter who can spray the ball to all fields and cause havoc on the base paths. Duran could become even more dangerous with the pitch clock and ban on shifts taking effect this coming season, the problem is so far Duran hasn’t shown his talents can translate against the highest level of competition.
Yet with the Red Sox so short on options up the middle it’s hard to imagine Duran ever getting a better chance to prove himself.
Now 26, Duran can no longer be considered young by baseball standards. He’s about a month older than Rafael Devers, who has been a big league mainstay for five years and now owns the largest contract in Red Sox history, and is only a few months younger than Alex Verdugo.
A player can only get by on promise and potential for so long. Sooner or later you have to take the next step, and if it’s ever going to work out for Duran in Boston now is the time.
