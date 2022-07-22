He calls it “the search.”
During his playing career David Ortiz says he constantly sought out knowledge from more experienced players, hoping to learn from those who came before as he charted his own path forward.
This weekend that path will culminate with a place in Cooperstown among the game’s legends, and going forward Ortiz said he hopes to be a resource for the next generation of stars.
But speaking to reporters last week ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, the former Red Sox star expressed a tinge of disappointment. He said right now the sport has more talent than at any point he can remember, but for all the gifts today’s players possess, he isn’t sure they share his generation’s hunger for knowledge.
Or if they do, they aren’t seeking it from him.
“Since the day I retired a lot of things have changed. The players don’t search the way we used to,” Ortiz said. “In my day when I was trying to figure things out in the game I would’ve loved to have a friend like David Ortiz who gave me his thoughts about the game and about what he knows about what he’s learned. I’m a guy that’s open, always, but it’s not like you receive any phone calls from players trying to figure things out.”
Baseball has certainly undergone a rapid change since Ortiz retired after the 2016 season. The game has become much more analytical and if anything players are probably overwhelmed by the amount of information they have available to sift through.
But information isn’t a substitute for experience, and there are few players in history with Ortiz’s level of experience and success coming through in clutch situations.
That success was a product of an old school mindset, Ortiz said, and developing the right mindset can be as essential for a player as anything else.
“Guys like myself, we have the mamba type of mentality about the game, we played the game in the toughest way, I would say. It was none of this babysitting [stuff] that’s going on with the game these days,” Ortiz said. “I think baseball has the best talent of all time as of right now, talent-wise the game is doing outstanding, but the game isn’t just about talent. Your mindset has to be lined up with your talent, so you can get the results you’re looking for.”
“There’s something that’s missing, and that’s something that’s related to the search,” Ortiz continued. “And the search comes from the guys that have already played the game that have experience who can have a conversation with the player about figuring things out.”
Ortiz is hardly the first retired star to levy such criticism against a future generation of players, but it comes from an understandable place. Even five years after his retirement Ortiz remains one of the sport’s most visible figures, but as he enters the Hall of Fame the thing he wants most isn’t necessarily fame or recognition, but the opportunity to pay it forward.
He hopes to be a fount of wisdom for future players searching for their own greatness, and no matter how much his life changes going forward, that’s a gift he believes he’ll always be able to offer.
Ortiz: ‘We have to keep Devers’Recently Ortiz was asked about current Red Sox star Rafael Devers, and the Boston legend didn’t hold back in his praise of the 25-year-old superstar. “When I see Devers it’s like I never left. He’s fearless,” Ortiz said. “Devers might be one of the top three pure hitters in the game. Not might, I’m 100% sure because I watched that kid kit and play the game so many times and when I watch him I’m expecting something.”
“I hope the Red Sox make sense about the decision that they have to make with him” Ortiz continued. “We have to keep Devers around man, he’s the face of the organization right now and nobody can argue that.”
Ortiz later went on to say the same about shortstop Xander Bogaerts, adding: “They are the best players that can represent the Red Sox better than anyone else as of right now. We need to lock them in.”
