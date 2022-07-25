COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Right up until the vote was announced, David Ortiz’s place in the Hall of Fame never seemed secure. Could a career designated hitter who made his mark as a power hitter during baseball’s steroid era really earn enshrinement?
Hopefully this weekend’s festivities forever put to rest how silly that handwringing really was.
David Ortiz is one of the greatest players in baseball history. He authored many of the most iconic baseball moments of the 21st century. He played a starring role in three World Series championships and is a hero in both Boston and in the Dominican Republic.
Now he stands shoulder to shoulder with the greatest to ever play the game.
This weekend more than 35,000 people from all over the world made the trip to Cooperstown to see Ortiz take his place among the game’s legends. His induction speech was a 21-minute party, with Ortiz thanking everyone who helped play a role in his success while the crowd sent its love right back.
Ortiz’s plaque will now hang alongside the best of his era, feet away from players like Derek Jeter, Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson and his friend and teammate Pedro Martinez.
And how do you put a career like Ortiz’s into words? The Hall of Fame did a remarkable job.
“Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch,” his plaque begins, “with legendary postseason performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in 10-year stretch.”
Hard to sum it up better than that.
Whatever issues some may have had with his Hall of Fame candidacy, this weekend perfectly illustrated why Ortiz belongs in Cooperstown. In an era where baseball is often overshadowed by football and basketball, Ortiz demanded attention and remains arguably the most visible figure in the game even five years after his retirement.
He is among this generation’s most important players, and on top of that, he is a beloved figure. Isn’t the exactly the type of star baseball should be celebrating?
Baseball has gotten a lot wrong lately, but the sport nailed this one. David Ortiz is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and his induction Sunday was a great day for the baseball.
