DURHAM, N.H. — It all starts with Osho Omoyeni.
Whenever the University of New Hampshire football offense takes the field, nothing can happen until the former Central Catholic star has the ball in his hands.
Playing center in the Wildcats’ fast-paced offense may come with pressure, but that’s exactly how Omoyeni likes it.
“I have a lot of pressure on my plate,” he said. “Center is a really important position. I have to make the calls, control the snap count, help the quarterback control the tempo of the offense and snap the ball. and then you have to block. But I want to be the guy that takes the pressure on if it means is team can win. It’s a blessing, it really is.”
Now in his fourth year starting on the UNH offensive line, his second year as the team’s full-time center and first as a team captain, Omoyeni long ago solidified himself as a backbone of a Wildcats program that is dreaming big this fall after a strong 2022 season that saw them go 9-4 overall (7-1 in Coastal Athletic Association) with their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2017.
“I’m feeling so excited for the season,” said Omoyeni at UNH football media day this week. “We’ve brought a lot of guys back, we have a great coaching staff and the energy is great. We just have to fine-tune things before the regular season. We want to make a run at a national title this season.”
The 6-foot-3, 298-pounder — who has already graduated with a degree in business and is now pursuing his master’s — will kick off the 2023 season on Sept. 2, at Stonehill (North Easton, Mass.)
And while the offensive line is often overlooked, there’s no ignoring the contributions Omoyeni has made since he arrived as a redshirt in 2018.
“Osho brings energy, passion and enthusiasm for football,” said UNH coach and Wildcats legend Rick Santos. “He shows up every day with a great smile on his face, and he makes everyone better with his sheer presence. He’s played just about every position on the offensive line for us, which shows his intelligence.
“As the center, he’s the one that makes all the difficult calls out there. He’s really an extension of the coaching staff, who makes sure everyone is on the same page. He’s a smart player that loves watching film, he’s really a film junky. and he’s one of the best leaders that we’ve had.”
After graduating from Central Catholic (class of 2018), where he was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star center, Omoyeni spent a year as a redshirt at UNH, before breaking into the lineup as a utility player, playing all over the offensive line. After the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he returned to the Swiss Army Knife role as a starter in 2021.
“It was actually pretty rewarding,” he said. “Being able to bounce around, going from inside to outside (guard to tackle) and left to right, it isn’t an easy thing to do. It teaches mental toughness. I was the fill-in guy. I had to be pretty versatile. I was the chemistry guy they would put wherever they needed to make sure the other guys could play where they were best.”
But last year, he established himself as the man in the middle at center.
“I’m very comfortable at center,” he said. “It’s the position I was recruited to play. I love the pressure. I’m looking forward to showing people what I can do.”
Now, he hopes to make the his final season at UNH a special one.
“I would love to be All-Conference and maybe even an All-American,” he said. “But it’s really all about the team. We got to the playoffs last year, and now we want to solidify our legacy as seniors. We want to make sure UNH is back to their winning culture and leave the program better than we found it. and maybe leave with a national championship.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
