NORTH ANDOVER — One stat about this year’s Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete Award hit sponsor Lou Minicucci pretty hard.
Of the 15 nominees from area high schools, 13 student-athletes were girls. A record by far.
“Wow! We’ve come a long way since I was in high school,” said Minicucci, a 1967 North Andover High grad whose real estate firm, MINCO Corp., sponsors the award.
“I think there were only two sports for girls back then, field hockey and basketball. I’m floored by that number. But I’m also happy about the opportunities.”
The 2022-23 winner represents those opportunities as much as anyone in Phillips Andover Academy graduate Kiley Buckley of Methuen.
Not only was she one of the school’s top athletes, starring in both basketball and softball, but she is among the top students at the prestigious prep school in Andover.
In fact, she will take her athletic and academic talents to Stanford University this fall, playing softball for one of the top programs in the country.
She was taken aback more by the fact that just over 50 years ago, there were only two sports for girls to play.
“That’s amazing, because I always felt like I had opportunities growing up to play any sport I wanted,” she said. “I’ve always loved competing.”
While Buckley was always a very good student while growing up, it was during some recruiting visits, particularly one at an Ivy League school, that opened her eyes that academics, in the end, trumps athletics.
“It was the beginning of my junior year and I started talking with the Harvard [University] coach,” Buckley said. “It hit me that I’m going to get into a school like that, even if you’re a great player, without the academic credentials. My academics became the most important thing to me and I’m glad it did.”
Buckley leaves Phillips Andover in the record book in both softball and basketball.
In softball, she was a wrecking ball this spring, hitting .471 and breaking the school’s season record for home runs with 12 in just 21 games.
In basketball, she leaves ranking among the top three all time in total rebounds, assists and steals. She also averaged just under 17 points per game as a senior.
Even more impressive, though, has been her competition against diabetes, which she began experiencing at age 11.
“It was definitely an adjustment and took awhile to get used to and managed well,” she noted. “Now after six years, it is a part of my life and I have learned how to deal with it, and not let it affect my life.
“My parents are a huge help with managing it and are very supportive of me,” she said. “I have a Omnipod that supplies me with insulin and then a (continuous glucose monitoring device).”
Another parameter of the award is dedication to the community, and she has more than stepped up, including last summer’s A Shot For Life Home Run Derby in which 16 top baseball and softball players in Massachusetts participated to raise money for charity.
“My parents really set an example of helping others less fortunate,” Buckley said. “It’s something I’ll always try to do, whether it’s kids and diabetes, or anybody in need. We are very lucky and we need to use our voice to help others.”
Ironically, while meeting Buckley on Tuesday at his North Andover offices, Minicucci realized that he has connections to the student-athlete’s family, including her great-grandfather – former Lawrence Mayor John Buckley – and her father, former Methuen Economic and Community Director Bill Buckley.
“I collaborated with your great-grandfather Mayor Buckley (in the mid-1980s) on a project,” Minicucci said. “A great man; a pleasure to work with. and so was your dad.”
Buckley will spend the summer playing in several softball tournaments, including one this week in Edison, New Jersey. When Buckley gets to Stanford this fall, she intends to focus her studies in the medical field.
“I might try to work in the field fighting diabetes,” she said.
Buckley was bestowed one of the biggest honors for graduating seniors, receiving the James P. McLane ‘49 Award, presented annually to two seniors whose ethic, effort and relentlessness are in the spirit of Olympic Gold Medalist Jim McLane, Class of 1949.
“What a great group of young people that deserve our recognition,” said Minicucci, who awarded Buckley with a $1,000 check. “They get it. They not only do it in the classroom and on the fields and courts, but they do right by the community, too. In the end, that’s most important.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.