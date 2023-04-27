(Editor’s note: Eagle-Tribune executive sports editor Bill Burt, Eagle-Tribune football writer Hector Longo and Herald-Bulletin sports editor George Bremer combined to do their own NFL Mock Draft for CNHI. The trio, all long-time pro football writers, alternated with their picks and chose players the predicted the NFL teams might draft.)
1. Carolina: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
All signs point to Young as the pick here. C.J. Stroud got the early buzz when Carolina first made the move up from No. 9. But the more time the Panthers spent with Young, the more comfortable they became with the pick. The former Crimson Tide star’s play making ability and creativity are on the high end and could be the thing that separates him at the next level. — George Bremer
2. Houston Texans: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
Texans have a lot of needs, including QB. But with two picks in the Top 12, they may gamble here to get Levis with their second pick … unless they believe Levis is real deal and possible franchise guy. Wilson has legit star qualities and gives edge immediate boost. — Bill Burt
3. Arizona: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Cardinals look to move out of this spot and sell to the highest QB bidder. If that doesn’t happen, Johnson Jr. is an absolute cornerstone on the offense, a plug-and-play tackle talent who could be there in the desert for a decade. -– Hector Longo
4. Indianapolis: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
This is the dream scenario for the Colts. Neither Houston or Arizona traded out, and Indianapolis has its pick of the three remaining quarterbacks most likely to go in the first round. All indications are GM Chris Ballard has the passers graded fairly equally. In this case, Stroud’s elite accuracy gives him the edge over Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. — George Bremer
5. Seattle: Will Anderson, DE, Alabama
Some believe that Anderson is the best player in the draft, a playmaker. Pete Carroll, with Russell Wilson gone, is looking to get the Seahawks back to their defensive roots. Anderson could go second overall. If available, Seahawks snare him — Bill Burt
6. Detroit: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Lions defense was not as bad as it showed in the first half of the season, but that quickly changed. Here, they add an impact front-seven player with the propensity to do damage from sideline to sideline. Hopefully, the off-field issues are behind him. Detroit simply can’t pass on a game-changer like this. -– Hector Longo
7. Las Vegas: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
With Richardson still on the board, there was great consideration given to taking a QB. But the Raiders have a variety of needs on the roster, and Jimmy Garoppolo can hold down the fort under center in 2023. So Vegas goes with the best cornerback on the board, adding an elite defender to the mix. — George Bremer
8. Atlanta: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
The Falcons have two quarterbacks, a third round pick from 2022 and ex-Washington starter Tyler Henieke. That’s not going to help you compete for championships. Richardson is a wild card, an elite athlete with “potential.” Can’t see him dropping past this pick from a QB needy team — Bill Burt
9. Chicago: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
If Richardson was still on the board, I would not be shocked if Chicago went with him at QB. But since he went off the board, I assumed the typical Bears’ panic mode and went for the flash of Robinson. He’s explosive. He’s versatile. And he will likely flame out just as rapidly as he electrifies the Windy City in his rookie season. – Hector Longo
10. Philadelphia: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
With A.J. Brown and Devonte Smith already on the roster, this is far from a need. But Smith-Njigba’s name continues to be connected with the Eagles. It makes sense from a football standpoint. The former Buckeye is highly productive, runs great routes and is best suited to play in the slot. If this is the pick for Philly, Jalen Hurts will enjoy an embarrassment of riches. — George Bremer
11. Tennessee: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
It’s better to be lucky than good. The Titans will be lucky if Levis drops to No. 11. In fact, they may trade up to ensure they get him. Levis is perceived as a potential star, who moved rapidly up draft boards last month, which always scares me. Smart and has a strong arm — Bill Burt
12. Houston: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Nick Caserio and Co. have simply so many needs down in Houston. Don’t expect them to move up and pull the trigger on a QB. If anything, they’ll back-pedal and stockpile. Gonzalez offers a game-ready skill set for a defense that needs to improve. –- Hector Longo
13. Green Bay (from NYJ): Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
After moving up two spots with the Jets in the Aaron Rodgers deal, the Packers land “Hercules” to lead the pass rush. Due to the Hawkeyes’ traditions, Van Ness did not get a lot of starts during his college career. But he was highly productive and has drawn some quiet comparisons to J.J. Watt. — George Bremer
14. New England: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
Patriots have lots and lots of needs. Ironically, I had them picking Texas RB Robinson if he drops. Not a need, but chance to be elite player. As for Skoronski, he fits the mold of a Patriots offensive lineman ... tough, smart and athletic. Pats are desperate for a 10-year O-lineman. — Bill Burt
15. N.Y. Jets (from GB): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
New York has been decimated by injuries up front, and it starts with Mekhi Becton, who has played one game in two seasons. Weapons are in place. So is the defense. Time to land a body that can help keep aging Aaron Rodgers from having to run for his life. Jones is young and a future Pro Bowl left tackle in the making. -– Hector Longo
16. Washington: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
The Commanders ideally would like to land a QB here. But the big four are off the board, and this is probably too early for the next tier. So a big, rangy, physical cornerback with an elite pedigree is likely to appeal to defensive-minded head coach Ron Rivera. — George Bremer
17. Pittsburgh: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Miss. State
You say playmaker at cornerback and the scouts say Forbes is they guy. He has six pick-6’s over his collegiate career and loves getting into the grill of top wideouts. This is a Mike Tomlin sort of guy. Some believe this might be early for him, with body issues (skinny), but if the shoe fits ... — Bill Burt
18. Detroit: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Detroit’s defense was much better than it showed in the first half of 2022. This is added fuel to a rising unit. His addition will allow the Lions to do more of what the Lions and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn like to do, and that’s press-man on the outside. –- Hector Longo
19. Tampa Bay: Nolan Smith, DE, Georgia
The Bucs are another team that could be in the market to move up for a quarterback. The ultra-athletic Smith, however, is more than a consolation prize. There are questions about the former Bulldogs’ size, but his speed and explosion fit the modern pass rushing mold perfectly. — George Bremer
20. Seattle: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
A wild card. Extremely athletic and a sprinter in high school, he’s one of the youngest top corners on the market. Might take a little time, but at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, has the makings of a star. Still needs work, according to scouts, maybe a year. But has pedigree to become shutdown guy Pete Carroll covets — Bill Burt
21. L.A. Chargers: Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU
While Johnston and BC’s Zay Flowers were there for the taking, the Chargers go with the bigger, more physical play-maker for QB Justin Herbert. He’s in the Mike Williams mold with the hands and deep-ball ability to break things open via the deep ball. –- Hector Longo
22, Baltimore: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
The Ravens go with a bit of a curveball here. With contract talks with Lamar Jackson remaining at a standstill, Baltimore gains some leverage for next season and beyond. Hooker likely would have been at least even with the top four QBs in this draft had he not suffered a knee injury in November. — George Bremer
23. Minnesota: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Might’ve been the best wideout in New England the last three years who just happened to be in college. While always explosive, was more consistent this year and gives the Vikings a legit No. 2 behind All-World Justin Jefferson. Flowers can do a lot of damage in middle of field, too — Bill Burt
24. Jacksonville: Brian Branch, S, Alabama
No drafting for the future here. The time is now for the Jaguars and Branch is an immediate four-down impact type. Played against the best in the SEC. Competes at the highest level. Versatility allows him to fit exactly where an improving Jacksonville defense can use him. –- Hector Longo
25. N.Y. Giants: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
Head coach Brian Daboll turned things around rapidly in his first season and made a surprise playoff appearance. He’s worked wonders with QB Daniel Jones’ mechanics, and now he’s able to add another weapon to the arsenal. Addison’s numbers dropped after a transfer from Pitt, but his size and speed will make NFL evaluators take notice. — George Bremer
26. Dallas: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Cowboys get their guy. Wouldn’t be shocked if they moved up to say, No. 21, to get Mayer. They are desperate to upgrade this position, which historically has been immense. Mayer is a two-way guy, who is noted for blocking, is expected to develop as a key receiving option as a rookie. Out of the Pat Freiermuth mold — Bill Burt
27. Buffalo: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
High-risk with Kincaid’s injury woes in college, but high reward – especially in the red zone. Josh Allen has turned Dawson Knox into a Pro Bowler. He could do the same here. –- Hector Longo
28. Cincinnati: Darnell Wright, OL, Tennessee
This is a value pick. The Bengals likely are a bit surprised to see Wright still available, but they can’t pass up on the opportunity to add more protection for elite QB Joe Burrow. Running back might also be an option here for Cincinnati. — George Bremer
29. New Orleans: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
The Saints need help on defense, particularly on the line, and this would be a big guy (6-f5, 270 lbs.) to help. A three-year starter at Clemson, he has seen the best offensive line talent any D-Lineman could see. Seen as a potential very good player. — Bill Burt
30. Las Vegas: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Definitely a Vegas gamble. Has dealt with an ACL and a shoulder injury in college, but he was a blue-chip recruit with some serious, leap-off-the-page combine numbers. Bresee is stout and disruptive inside and offers tremendous toughness inside. Let’s face it. The Raiders need to be more physical on defense. He’s a start. –- Hector Longo
31. Kansas City: Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
With Frank Clark still on the free agent market, the Chiefs find a replacement in the ultra-productive former Cyclone. McDonald had 10.5 sacks a redshirt sophomore in 2020 and added a school-record 11.5 sacks a year later. He again led the team with five sacks last fall. — George Bremer
Note: Miami forfeited its 2023 first-rounder after an investigation revealed it had violated league policies “pertaining to the integrity of the game.”
