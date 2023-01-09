Amelia Barron
Andover, Sophomore
They call her clutch for her big performances when needed most. MVC All-Conference pick finished second in MVC meet in 100 butterfly and third in 100 backstroke. Also was runner-up in D1 North Sectional in 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Was on 400 freestyle relay state title team. Not only versatile, but spirited too. Copped ‘Top Scorer’ Award and Coaches Award at team banquet.
Maya Flatley
Andover, Senior
Was MVC All-Conference, taking league titles in 100 and 200 freestyle. In D1 North Sectional took fourth in 200 freestyle and 5th in 500 freestyle and was fifth in both 200 and 500 freestyle events at the D1 State Meet. Another member of MVC, North Sectional and State Champion 400 freestyle relay team. Works as lifeguard in the summer and was co-captain this fall.
Jaclyn Ambrose
Andover, Senior
Made great comeback after sustaining serious concussion early in junior year. MVC All-Conference. Was MVC meet runner-up in 100 freestyle and finished third in the 100 breaststroke. Finished fifth in both the 50 and 100 freestyle at D1 North Sectionals. Also finished fourth in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Also member of state champion 400 Freestyle relay team. Plans to swim in college. Older sister Victoria was a star swimmer for Andover (‘19).
Maddison McAloon
Central Catholic, Senior
Noted leader and team captain. Was on 200 freestyle relay team that set new school record. Placed third at D1 State meet in the 50 freestyle and was recognized with Central’s prestigious High Point Award. She was four-year team member, noted for her contributions on the “deck,” too. Also competed in state meet all four years. Was part of small group that created an award given out after each meet to opposing team for sportsmanship.
Maeve Foley
Central Catholic, Freshman
A name to watch the next three years. Placed second at D1 State meet in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle. Was the key performer in Central’s win over Haverhill and tie with Chelmsford. One of the most versatile swimmers in the area. Strong personality, expect her to be a powerhouse competitor through fall of 2025.
Carter DeLano
Methuen High, Junior
The only boy to make the squad, was voted team MVP for the second straight year. MVC All-Conference. Had 13 first-place finishes in the regular season. MVC champion, Sectionals and State champion in the 500 freestyle. Won the MVC and Sectionals in 100 breaststroke, and runner-up in State meet. Also Sectional runner-up in 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. National Honor Society & National Science Honor Society member with 4.561 GPA.
Molly Jordan
Haverhill, Freshman
Another swimmer to watch. Started swimming at 8-years-old for SOLO aquatics and Bradford Swim Club. Was highest point scorer for Hillies, was an MVC champ and All-Conference, also placing in Sectionals and State meet. Was state runner-up in 200 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. Also broke the Haverhill freshman record in 100 backstroke.
Kailyn Aquino
Haverhill, Sophomore
Started diving at only 6-years-ago for SOLO Aquatics and gets better every year. Took MVC Diver of the Year in 2022. State qualifier last year as a freshman. Went undefeated in diving this regular season, won the MVC meet, Sectionals and was runner-up at State meet. A threat to be state champ her next two years. Also swims and was part of Haverhill’s state relays.
Diya Ackerman-Vallala
North Andover, Senior
The current school record holder in the 100 breaststroke, she beat her own record five different times. Also held the 200 IM school record for about two weeks in 2021. Member of two school-record holding relay teams. A 9-time MVC title holder, a 3-peat North Sectional title holder, and has five State championship titles to her name. Call best breaststroker North Andover High has ever had. TWill be swimming in the fall at UMass Amherst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.