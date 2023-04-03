Rose MacLean’s performance in Andover High’s run to the Division 2 semifinals this winter was nothing short of brilliant.
In fact, it was legendary. Here’s a look:
MacLean scored twice in the Golden Warriors’ first round win over Wellesley.
She tallied a goal and four assists in the Sweet 16 victory over Pembroke.
MacLean scored perhaps the biggest goal in Andover High girls hockey history with a tally with 0:07 to go in regulation to beat Sandwich in the Division 2 quarterfinals. She also scored the game-tying goal in the third period.
She added one final goal in the Division 2 semis.
For that and so much more, MacLean is our 2023 Eagle-Tribune girls hockey Player of the Year after leading the Golden Warriors to 17-4-2 record and their second trip to the state semifinals in program history. She was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring.
McLean — who finished the season with 16 goals — becomes the first Andover High athlete to earn Eagle-Tribune girls hockey MVP since the award was established in 2014. In fact, she’s the first overall not from Methuen or Haverhill/Pentucket/Nroth Andover.
“Rose is a true athlete,” said second-year Andover head coach Meagan Keefe. “She is a competitor and is always trying to improve her own game and the teams as a whole. She’s a great leader on and off the ice for the team. She has the natural instinct to score goals. However, that’s not all she does.”
A rare three-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star, MacLean twice won Eagle-Tribune honors in field hockey, leading Andover to back-to-back Division 1 state titles. She also earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in lacrosse last spring.
A four-year varsity player in ice hockey, MacLean scored 14 goals as a junior.
“She knows the little things matter on the ice to achieve the teams success this year,” said Keefe. “We were lucky to have her.”
Eliza O’Sullivan
Andover, Sr., Forward
Notched hat trick in Division 2 Round of 16 win over Pembroke and made perfect pass to set up close friend Rose MacLean’s game-winning goal in Elite Eight. Finished season with 14 goals, leading Golden Warriors to 17-4-2 record. Picked for MHSHCA All-Star hockey game. Co-captain. Four-year varsity player scored seven goals as junior. Starting outfielder in softball hit .475 last spring.
Kaitlyn Bush
HPNA, Sr., Forward
Dynamic offensive weapon led team in goals (19) and points (25). Tallied hat tricks in tournament win over Marblehead and victory over Acton-Boxboro. Added two goals in win over Westford Academy. Scored game-winner in final minute to beat Billerica. Selected for MHSHCA All-Star hockey game. North Andover High student. Tri-captain. Goalie in soccer and utility player for softball team.
Julianna Taylor
HPNA, Soph., Goalie
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. A force between the pipes. Posted 1.45 goals-against average and .950 save percentage for squad that finished 12-6-2. Made 26 saves to shut out Longmeadow, 22 saves to blank Mansfield and and 22 more stops to shut out Newburyport. Made 39 saves to beat Peabody. Posted 1.60 GAA as a freshman. Has nine shutouts in two varsity seasons. Pentucket Regional student.
MJ Petisce
Methuen, Soph., Defense
“MJ is a threat whenever she’s on the ice,” said coach Sarah Doucette. “She can make strong plays on defense and also attacks the net. She uses her strong shot to score some key goals for us this year.” Tied for team-high in goals (6), including game-winner vs. Longmeadow. Added seven assists. Selected to Team USA Girls Hockey National Development Camp. Brother Jackson and dad Andrew former Methuen hockey standouts.
Taylor Bruno
Methuen, Sr., Goalie
After three years playing junior hockey (Boston Shamrocks), returned for stellar senior season. All-Scholastic. All-MVC/DCL. Finished season with 355 saves, while allowing just 20 goals. Made 35 saves vs. HPNA. Notched four shutouts, including 23-save performance vs. HPNA. “She quickly became one of the top high school goalie in the state,” said coach Sarah Doucette. “She challenged some of the top teams in the state.”
Riley Dunn
Pinkerton, Jr., Forward
First player in Pinkerton’s young history to be named First-Team All-State by NH Coaches Association. Finished winter with 30 goals and 17 assists. Notched hat trick in win over Keene and two goals in victory over Berlin. Captain. Three-year varsity player has 66 goals and 98 points for career.” Riley is one of the smartest players on our team,” said coach Scott Dunn. “She is a strong presence in the corners and in front of the net.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.