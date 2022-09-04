‘Big Play J’
In the preseason, Timberlane Regional football coach Kevin Fitzgerald talked about the big-play potential of senior Jaden Mwangi, not just on offense but in all three phases.
It didn’t take long for Mwangi to make his coach appear clairvoyant.
Friday night in the win over Memorial, Mwangi had an interception in the end zone to turn the Crusaders away on one drive. He also added a punt return for a touchdown.
“The interception was not an easy play, an over-the-shoulder catch on a 50/50 ball,” said Fitzgerald.
“Jaden is a talented athlete with a very good skill set. He has become a big play maker on defense and in the return game, and his willingness as a blocking receiver does not go unnoticed. He’s a big part of what we do.”
Hersom lowers the boom
After sitting behind senior Nate Campos a year ago, Pinkerton Academy quarterback Tim Hersom was looking to make a bit of an introductory statement about himself to Windham High and anyone else around Division I who might be paying attention on Saturday afternoon.
On the junior captain’s first carry of the season, a keeper right at the Astros’ bench, Hersom saw the Jaguar defender charging and lowered his shoulder for one of “those” collisions.
It was a 5-yard gain that might as well have been 50 as far as his teammates were concerned.
The bench erupted.
Of course, in the eye of that storm was veteran coach Brian O’Reilly, who knows that he needs a healthy Hersom for more than just the first quarter of Game 1.
The coach called the QB over and appeared to offer the option of potentially a pump-fake to at least slow down the oncoming freight train or maybe even try to side-step the hit.
Later in the game, Hersom was pressed into service as the long-snapper on punts -- a job he handles very well by the way -- and was the first man down the field on two different occasions covering the kick.
So, yeah, he’s not your typical QB.
Simone Says Resilience
To play Division I varsity football in New Hampshire, mental toughness is a must.
Salem High senior Gavin Simone showed plenty of that on Friday night against Manchester Central.
“It was his first real varsity action,” said coach Steve Abraham. “He picked up some good rushing yards for us and came up with a couple key plays.”
Simone scored Salem’s first TD, a 2-yard run. But it was how the game unfolded and how he responded that had the coach so charged up.
“He was heartbroken. He had a (sure) pick-six that he dropped, and the next play they threw a touchdown over him,” said Abraham. “But he was so resilient and came back to play a great game. He got us key first downs to keep drives alive to allow us to score the points in the second half. It was a big effort for a senior who has never played varsity.”
Odds and ends from Week 1
If you like high school football highlights, there are plenty of athletes from around the region to follow.
This week I’m going to suggest Windham’s Tiger An (@Tiger_An43), who promises a video package this week from his performance against Pinkerton.
As someone who witnessed it first-hand, just let me say it’s one you don’t want to miss. …
There was one eye-opener around the Granite State over the weekend. It had to be Concord hanging tough before falling to defending state champ Londonderry, 34-24.
It was a 21-17 game at the break, meaning the Tide has certainly stepped into the playoff conversation.
Also, remember that Concord is in the Central Conference, along with local combatants Pinkerton, Salem and Windham.
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @mvcreature
