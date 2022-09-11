The 38-0 loss on Friday night to Springfield Central was the worst by margin since at least 2005 for Central Catholic. But before folks on Hampshire Street start reaching for the panic button, it’s time to remember that Saint John’s Prep totally decimated the Raiders in Week 2, 49-14, last season – a season that ended with Central knocking off the Prep in the playoffs and reaching the Division 1 title game.
“The big difference is that we had won the week before against a real good team (67-52 over Springfield Central). We haven’t won anything yet,” said Raider coach Chuck Adamopoulos.
One loss that does trouble the coach is the wrist injury suffered by two-way starter and punter Ty Cannistraro. Filling that hole won’t be easy.
Let’s hope the Raiders can get him back at some point this season.
Bobby on the call
Great to see veteran official Bob Oreal out there on the turf at Haverhill Stadium, working the Friday night game.
How long has Oreal, 77, been on the football field officiating?
Let’s just say, he worked my freshman games at the Hayden-Schofield Playstead in Lawrence for Central Catholic back in 1979.
“There’s a big shortage of officials, so I’m still out there,” said Oreal, whose crew was sharp per usual in the Beverly-Haverhill battle.
“It’s funny. Chuck (Adamopoulos of Central Catholic) asked me if I was coming out of the Nevins to work this fall.”
Ranger weapon
Methuen High junior kicker Omar Aboutoui was sharp in the Rangers’ opener on Friday night, perfect on his PATs with a pair of touchbacks on kickoffs.
The former Ranger soccer player, potentially the only good thing on the planet to come out of the pandemic, tried football in the “fall 2” season in the spring of 2020. He liked it so much that he moved to club soccer and football last fall.
Aboutoui has kicked himself into a college football prospect already and could prove important as he and the Rangers travel to Marshfield on Friday night.
Marshfield was clubbed by Saint John’s Prep in its opener but is a team that reached the Division 2 state semis last fall.
Awesome Andover debut
Sophomore Connor Acheson made his first career start in the Andover High secondary a special one. The Warriors defensive back had an interception and nearly had a second for a defense that allowed only six points to Shrewsbury High.
“He did a great job for us,” said coach EJ Perry, noting that Acheson was in on a handful of tackles as well. “He was all over the field.”
The defense giving up just the six points is a tremendous sign for the Warriors, who host Acton-Boxboro on Friday night.
Junior Brian McSweeney led the way. The Warriors “Mike” linebacker was an absolute menace with a dozen tackles.
Quick turnaround
Make no mistake about it. Haverhill High coach Tim O’Connor is not happy with having to hit the road on Thursday night to play at Danvers High.
“It’s not great. It’s tough. I was going to give the kids the whole weekend off. We’ve had a grind here,” said O’Connor. “Instead, I had to bring them in on Saturday.”
After light work and films on Saturday and a day off Sunday, the Hillies will have basically one real day of practice – Tuesday – to get real work in before facing the Falcons, who fell to Tewksbury, 35-21, in their opener.
One Hillie that will hit Thursday night riding high is junior linebacker Jacob Fischer, who stepped up bigtime in the win over Beverly.
“He was very physical,” said O’Connor, who had Fischer for nine tackles. “It was great to see.”
Windham weapons
Saturday’s Windham win at Nashua South was best described by coach Jack Byrne.
“It was kind of a breaking-down-the-door moment for both offense and defense,” said Byrne. “Our guys have had to put up with so many close calls … it was good to go get one.”
With South intent on taming Tiger An, it provided opportunities that other Jaguar weapons were happy to take.
Brian Desmarais, Brandon Beland, Jake Micicche and David Croteau all delivered big plays, flaunting Windham’s wealth of speed.
“People are seeing Tiger on film, and trying to take him away,” said Byrne. “We’re able to capitalize on that.”
