With the wind and the chill in the air Friday night, it was an interesting message that Londonderry High sent to the rest of Division 1 in the Granite State.
Had you doubted the defending champs after two solid-but-unspectacular wins in-state to Windham and Concord sandwiched around a loss to Rhode Island powerhouse Bishop Hendricken, you might have been mistaken.
Londonderry dominated previously unbeaten Pinkerton Academy, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.
The road to the title could again run through Mac’s Apple Orchard.
The question is, how far can the likes of a Windham, which led the Lancers at the half in their meeting, or the aforementioned now 3-1 Astros, progress in the chase?
Of course, there are others. Both Bedford and Nashua North are unbeaten (4-0) in the West. Spaulding and Exeter, which travels to Timberlane for an important one on Friday night, are 3-0 in the East.
Remember, 13 teams make the playoffs in Division 1, so November could be wild.
By the way, if you haven’t seen Drew Heenan sling it for the Lancers, you should.
Ranger Rap
A couple interesting notes out of Methuen’s dominating win over Lowell High, courtesy of veteran scribe Jeff Hamrick.
Collective breaths were held when Ranger quarterback Drew Eason left the game late in the first quarter with an injury.
Dependable Xander Silva came on to finish that scoring drive, but he later suffered an injury that brought Eason back into the fray.
Methuen coach Tom Ryan called the injury to Eason a bruised shin, painful but not something that will keep the gifted junior out of action.
Speaking of Ryan, in his nine years with the Rangers, he’s never lost to Lowell … in the fall.
Ryan is actually 8-1 against the Red Raiders, dropping a “Fall 2” game in the Covid-19-forced spring season of 2021. In the eight fall victories, Methuen has outscored Lowell, 252-144.
Injuries hit Reggies, too
The news may not be so positive about Greater Lawrence Tech junior quarterback, Isaiah Suero, who was knocked out of Friday night’s loss at Salem, Mass., in the second quarter.
“We saw the kids on Saturday (for films and workouts) and he was still really hobbling around,” said Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis. “We’ll check in with him again on Monday. We’re hoping for the best.”
The 0-3 Reggies open Commonwealth Conference play on Friday night (6 p.m.), at home, against unbeaten Shawsheen Tech.
When Suero got hurt, Greater Lawrence went to a multi-look attack with a few different guys at QB. Alvin Nunez took the bulk of the snaps, and Javious Calderon got some work there as well.
Riddle me this
Back in the 1980s, on NFL football telecasts, there was a commercial feature that was named “IBM’s You Make the Call,” in which a weird play was made that asked fans to play referee.
In that respect, we bring you back to Thursday night at Whittier Tech.
Nashoba hit a quick pass that might have been a 99-yard TD pass. Unfortunately, when the runner tried to switch hands on the ball, at about the 35, he fumbled it and kicked it forward. In the chase for the loose ball, the Nashoba player tackled a Whittier player to prevent him from picking up the ball. It drew a flag at the Nashoba 45. Whittier recovered the ball at its own 45. So what happens with the penalty?
You make the call!
Give up? The officials gave Whittier the ball at the Nashoba 35, marking the penalty off from the spot of the foul.
According to an official, they might have gotten it wrong. According to an officiating friend of mine, it should have been Whittier ball at the spot of the recovery, as to get the football, the Cats would need to have declined the penalty.
It was definitely one of the strangest plays these eyes have seen in 30-plus years of covering high school ball.
Elite running back room
How about the amazing running back room at Andover High?
The Warriors have hardly missed a step, despite missing one of the state’s premier backs in Lincoln Beal, who has been hampered by a foot injury.
Patrick Layman has raised his game and shouldered the load, churning out 269 yards on 26 carries and scoring four touchdowns.
The freshman, Dante Berger, has been explosive as well, as displayed on his 57-yard TD catch in the win over Lawrence.
“We hope to have Lincoln back this week,” said Warriors’ coach EJ Perry, whose club hosts Central in a massive Merrimack Valley Conference collision on Friday night. “The other guys have really been huge for us. Patrick has accepted the challenge, and the future is just so bright for Berger.”
Showdown No. 1
The early-season showdown between 2-1 Central and 3-0 Andover is one of the marquee games in the region and the state, for sure.
Andover’s stock got a boost two weeks ago when Shrewsbury High upset St. John’s of Shrewsbury. Andover dominated Shrewsbury High on opening night.
“It’s going to be a good test for both teams,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos.
Speaking of rising stock, keep an eye on Raider halfback Markys Bridgewater.
The running back may be only 155 pounds, but he’s building himself into a major weapon in the Raider arsenal, one that college coaches are certainly noticing.
Bridgewater had a pair of TD runs this week as the Raiders moved to 2-1.
Showdown No. 2
While Central, Andover and most likely Methuen will be mixing it up for the MVC large title through this fall, the MVC small is set for another dynamite showdown on Friday night when North Andover heads to Tewksbury.
The new, spectacular Doucette Stadium should be an exceptional host for the 2-1 Knights to challenge the 3-0 Redmen.
Get there early.
“These are two great sports towns, who come out to support their teams,” said Tewksbury High athletic director Ron Drouin. “We are going to be prepared for a Thanksgiving-size crowd.”
Don’t let the one loss on the North Andover docket fool you. That defeat on Friday night came one of the state’s top midsized football programs in Marblehead, a team that features one of the state’s most lethal weapons in receiver Connor Cronin.
This one should be a war.
