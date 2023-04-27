A note to all NFL fans looking to find a franchise quarterback early in the draft tonight, say, in the top 12 picks tonight.
It isn’t happening.
OK, of course, it could happen — see the 2020 draft with Joe Burrow (1st), Tua Tagvailoa (5th) and Justin Herbert (6th) all showing promise. But if we’re being honest, and looking at previous draft history, of say the last 23 NFL drafts, the odds are stacked heavily against it.
Quarterbacks chosen in the top few picks, while sexy and exciting, are very risky endeavors.
Most teams selecting that early usually have an opening at the position. and after choosing a quarterback who doesn’t fit the bill, as in 75 percent of them, the general manager and head coach will eventually be fired.
There have been a few, freakish, very good quarterback selected in the first 11 or 12 picks.
In 2004, Eli Manning was chosen first overall (by the San Diego Chargers and traded to N.Y. Giants). Philip Rivers was chosen fourth overall by the Giants and traded to the Chargers. and at No. 11, Ben Roethlisberger was chosen by the Steelers.
Between them, they won four Super Bowls. Rivers went to one AFC Championship game but amazingly played in every game from 2006 through 2020.
Unfortunately, there have been more years like 2006, when Vince Young was the first pick of Tennessee (third overall), Matt Leinart the 10th pick by Arizona and Jay Cutler the 11th pick for Denver.
All three franchises had to reboot after their misses on these guys.
The 2018 draft was another “franchise” quarterback disaster. Baker Mayfield was chosen first by Cleveland, Sam Darnold third overall by the N.Y. Jets and Josh Rosen at No. 10 by the Arizona.
That same draft, a guy named Lamar Jackson was taken 32nd overall by the Ravens.
In 2011, Cam Newton (Carolina) was chosen first, Jake Locker (Tennessee) eighth, Blaine Gabbert (Jacksonville) 10th and Christian Ponder (Minnesota) 12th. While Newton won an MVP, the best value was probably Andy Dalton, chosen 35th overall by Cincinnati.
A year later, it was Andrew Luck (Indianapolis) chosen first, Robert Griffin III (Washington) second and Ryan Tannehill (Miami) eighth. But the best QB of that draft was Russell Wilson, chosen 75th overall.
Even the No. 1 overall pick has been mostly a disaster since 2000. Of those 17 quarterbacks, Eli Manning, Carson Palmer, Matthew Stafford and Cam Newton are the best with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence needing more accomplishments.
As for No. 1 overall flops, well, we got a bunch, including David Carr (2002), Alex Smith (2005), JaMarcus Russell (2007), Sam Bradford (2010), Jamies Winston (2015), Jared Goff (2016) and Baker Mayfield (2018). All were shells of their college years.
Well, it’s going to probably happen again tonight, on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
According to most mock drafts, and past history, there could be four quarterbacks chosen in the top 11 picks: Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Revis (Kentucky).
It’ll be fun to watch.
But, sorry to be a party pooper on the big, fun day. History says one of them, at most, “could” be a star, but the probability is that despite the obsession with finding the next franchise quarterback, it probably won’t happen {em}tonight.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
