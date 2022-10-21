In four years of varsity football, Timberlane’s Malikai Colon has pretty much seen and done it all.
How many players, after all, started on a winless team and an undefeated state champion before their senior season even began, and switched divisions twice in their career?
So when Timberlane returned to Division I this fall, after winning the Division II title last season, the senior captain was ready to roll.
“We knew there was a lot of doubt about how Timberlane would do in Division I,” said Colon. “And this team has proven that we can play with the best. I knew we had a lot of skilled players that can run the ball and stick their noses in there on tackles. Our line has a lot of experience and size that a lot of teams don’t have.”
With the 5-foot-11, 282-pound Colon anchoring both the offensive and defensive line, Timberlane has not only held its own in its return to Division I, but the Owls have excelled, rolling to a 6-1 record heading into Friday’s matchup hosting Dover (4-3).
“Malikai demonstrates maturity as a leader in our program, who is accountable and dependable,” said Owls head coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “He is an outstanding athlete with very quick feet who understands playing with speed and physicality. He is the anchor on our offensive line. He’s good with a man in front of him, but he is at his best when he is pulling in our power and gap scheme runs.”
Colon has opened holes for an offense that’s averaged 228 rushing yards a game. But that’s nothing new. Colon has started on the Owls’ offensive line since his freshman season.
“(Starting as a freshman) was a tough task and I was definitely nervous to play at such a high level,” said Colon, who has played football and offensive line since third grade. “But the experience was so crucial that it shaped me to become a varsity player.
“I have been a left guard for many years and the biggest takeaway I’ve learned is the ability to work quickly on your feet and to be able to identify a defense to block it correctly. As a guard, you are the second voice people should hear after the center. You need to be able to pick up blitzes and make tough kick-outs so the running back has the ability to get into open space.”
Colon — also a wrestling standout — has also added starting nose guard to his resume this season.
“I played nose as a freshman when our starter got hurt and I enjoyed being the center of the defense and getting in on tackles,” he said. “But taking on double and triple-teams was not enjoyable. As a senior, I’m more built for this position, and starting nose guard has been very successful.”
With the postseason just two weeks away, Colon has high hopes for his Owls, in what could be his final football ride.
“If this is my last season playing football, I want to win another championship,” he said. “My teammates and I have won a lot of championships going back to the Timberlane Tornadoes (youth program) and we want to leave Timberlane with just one last one.”
ANDOVER’S BROWN FACES FUTURE HOME
While the recent wins over Central Catholic and Methuen High were big, Andover’s Friday matchup with Lowell holds a special place for Golden Warriors quarterback Scott Brown.
Brown was born in Lowell, and spent his early years in Chelmsford. and he’ll soon be calling Lowell home. He’s committed to play baseball at UMass Lowell.
Brown also authored his first truly special moment as Andover High quarterback against Lowell High as a freshman.
With 11 seconds left in the game — and Andover trailing 14-13 — Brown took off running, broke two tackles and dragged a defender into the end zone for a touchdown with no time left on the clock to give the Golden Warriors a 19-14 win over the Red Raiders.
“It’s crazy how time flies,” said Brown. “It feels like last week I was a freshman beating that Lowell team. Now it’s my senior night. I’m going to attend college in Lowell, and I can’t wait to live in that area again. But we go into this weekend looking for another win and improve to 7-0. “
LAWRENCE’S ABREU NEARS RETURN
Lawrence High could receive a boost with the return of standout quarterback Jayden Abreu this weekend at Methuen.
Abreu suffered a pulled hamstring in the second possession against Haverhill two weeks ago, and sat out last week’s loss to Lowell. Coach Rhandy Audate said he is a game-time decision for Friday.
This isn’t the first injury Abreu has dealt with this fall.
“He has been battling injuries all season,” said Audate. “The opening game against Somerset, he suffered an injury to his throwing arm that had finally healed up for Haverhill week, only to suffer another injury then. Our backup QB has a lacerated liver so he has missed entire season as well.
“Jayden is still working with trainers and hasn’t had full speed practice yet. We are hoping that (Friday) morning, when we put him through a little testing, he will be good. He’s still day-to-day at the moment.”
WINDHAM READY FOR CONCORD
Windham (5-2) can officially declare itself a state title contender when it travels to take on Concord (6-1) on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
It won’t be easy for the Jags, who are winners of four straight. But coach Jack Byrne feels confident his team will be ready.
“Our guys are always ready to compete, and they want to be challenged,” said Byrne. “They are a team that just loves the sport of football and loves the hard work that comes along with it. Concord has had an excellent year. Coach (Jim) Corkum, their staff and players have built them up so quickly to a contender.
“To beat them, it’s going to take a team effort and four quarters of focus. It will be a combination of the little things like alignments and assignments combined with who can put together some big plays to put pressure on the opponent. Both teams have had great defensive production and both offenses can be very high powered, so endurance and ability to handle things when they don’t go our way will make a big difference.”
PELHAM IN PERSPECTIVE
Pelham (7-0) will face its toughest competition so far this season — and maybe in years — when the Pythons travel to Souhegan (7-0) on Friday (7 p.m.)
Thomas Babaian‘s Pelham squad enters the game on a dazzling 26-game winning streak, and has won 32 of their last 33 games. The Pythons’ last loss was way back on Nov. 9 of 2019, 14-12 to Plymouth in the Division 2 quarterfinals. Their last regular season loss was to Milford on Sept. 20 of 2019 — before COVID-19 struck the world.
Starting quarterback Jake Travis and fullback Ethan Demmons are among the three-year starters on Pelham that have never suffered a loss. It will be tough to keep the streak going against a dominant Souhegan squad.
Souhegan is led by dynamic sophomore QB Romy Jain, one of the most lethal weapons in the Granite State.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.