PLAISTOW -- Until Friday night, the unbeaten Timberlane football team had hardly been challenged, breezing through its first eight games with an average score of 44-9.
One wondered how the Owls would react when they finally faced a real test. Well, Milford provided one Friday, leading 14-7 at halftime. But Timberlane passed the test, surging back in the second half with a relentless ground game and a revived defense to prevail 21-14 and enter next week's Division 2 playoffs as the No. 1 seed with a perfect 9-0 record.
"We faced some adversity but we stayed with our running game, we tackled better in the second half and just played with more intensity," said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. "I think this will be good for us going into the playoffs."
Milford (6-2) had things going its way from the start in the first half, recovering an onside kick to start the game and driving right down the field for a 7-0 lead when power back Caden Zalenski scored on a six-yard run.
To its credit, Timberlane came right back, tying the game when Dan Post scampered into the end zone from 10 yards out to cap a 50-yard drive. But Milford was able to move the ball throughout the second quarter and scored on the last play of the half on a 1-yard run by Logan Barnhill to take a 14-7 halftime lead. That came one series after the Owls had an apparent 26-yard TD run by Dominic Pallaria called back by a penalty.
The second half was nearly all Timberlane, however, led by the "P" boys, Pallaria and Post. The Owls outgained Milford 166-9 in the second half, led by Pallaria, who rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, the final one an 18-yard scoring run with 7:12 to play. He finished with 109 yards on 18 carries while Post had 125 yards in 18 carries.
Leading 21-14, the "P" boys showed their value when they got the ball back on their own 26-yard-line with 5:10 left to play, alternating plays and driving down to the 16-yard-line before time ran out.
Just as valuable as the ball control of Pallaria and Post in the second half was a pair of key defensive plays.
Timberlane's final touchdown was set up by a nifty interception by Jaden Mwangi while, on Milford's last possession, sack master Bryce Parker tackled Milford QB Chuck Urda for a 7-yard loss on a third down, forcing a punt.
"We tackled much better in the second half and I think we wore them out a little," said Fitzgerald. "I think it helps us that we have fresh backs. Pallaria and Post would be good defensive players, but we'd rather rest them when we're on defense. It was a good win for us going into the playoffs."
The Owls will host a playoff game either Friday or Saturday.
Game notes: Sophomore QB Gary Shivell did an admirable job running the team in place of junior Dominic Coppeta, who is out for the year with a broken tibula. ... Big men Cooper Kelley and Evan Roeger did a fine job of dominating the line in the second half. ... Although he doesn't play defense, Pallaria is highly effective on the kickoff return team.
Timberlane 21, Milford 14
Milford (6-2): 7 7 0 0 — 14
Timberlane (9-0): 7 0 0 14 — 21
First Quarter
M — Caden Zalenski 6 run (Cade Cloutier kick), 7:47
T — Dan Post 10 run (Harrison Bloom kick), 2:27
Second Quarter
M — Logan Barnhill 1 run (Cloutier kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
T — Dominic Pallara 2 run (Bloom kick), 11:10
T — Pallaria 18 run (Bloom kick), 7:12
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane (42-254) — Dan Post 18-125, Dominic Pallaria 18-109, Gary Shivell 4-4, Ethan Stewart 2-16; Milford (35-157) — Caden Zalenski 9-29, Logan Barnhill 13-94, Churck Urda 6-9, Cade Cloutier 7-25
PASSING: T — Gary Shivell 3-6-0, 20; M — Urda 2-7-1, 8
RECEIVING: T —Stewart 2-18, Matt Williams 1-2; M — Cloutier 1-9, Zalenski 1-(-1)
