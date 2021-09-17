PLAISTOW — Timberlane gave up its first points of the season ... but only after the Owls stormed to a 40-0 lead late in the first half.
The 3-0 Owls performed a rarity with seven different players scoring one touchdown: four on the ground, one through the air, one on a punt return and one on an interception.
The Owls got off to a fast start. Timberlane scored 20 unanswered points in the first quarter against Merrimack Valley. In their third game of the season, the Owls set off the fireworks early with a 67-yard punt return by Jaden Mwangi for a touchdown and an interception in the red zone to close out the first quarter.
“The guys up front they work hard, and we got good blocking on the perimeters,” said Mwangi.
As the Owls took control of the game early, Mwangi was able to contribute on offense and special teams.
No Owl ran for more than 77 yards with Dominic Pallaria, Edward Digiulio and Dan Post all cracking 60 yards.
The defense impressed again Friday with Niko Langlois notching three tackles for loss with one sack and Bryce Parker racking up three sacks.
Coach Kevin Fitzgerald's club has already matched the win total from the 3-4 2020 campaign.
Timberlane is at Plymouth Saturday at 2 p.m.
Timberlane, Merrimack
Merrimack (1-2): 0 7 7 7 — 21
Timberlane (3-0): 20 20 7 0 — 47
First Quarter
TIMB — Matthew Williams 19 pass from Dominic Coppetta (Harrison Bloom kick)
TIMB — Dominic Pallaria 21 run (Bloom kick)
TIMB — Jaden Mwangi 67 punt return (kick fail)
Second Quarter
TIMB — Dan Post 36 run (Bloom kick)
TIMB — Edward Digiulio 6 run (kick fail)
TIMB — Andrew Morin 85 interception return (Bloom kick)
Third Quarter
TIMB — Jake Basnett 1 run (Bloom kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Dominic Pallaria 4-77, Edward Digiulio 10-73, Dan Post 4-61, Dominic Coppetta 2-39, Jake Basnett 6-39, J. Fabrizio 8-30, E. Stewart 2-10, L. Kelley 2-5, N. Kellan 1-0, G Shivell 1-(-1)
PASSING: Coppetta 3-5-1, 36 yards
RECEIVING: M. Williams 1-19, E. Stewart 2-17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.