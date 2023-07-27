OXFORD – After three hours of downpouring rain, the tarps came off the Stanley Johnson Field, and there were giant puddles around home plate and second base. The entire field was a mess. There was a lot of work to do.
Over a 90-minute time frame, Oxford Little League President Phil Davis and his group of volunteers turned the puddles and mud into a brand new field.
“We put the bid in to get the tournament almost two years ago now. Finally after two years of preparation we got here tonight. We knew the weather and unfortunately we knew that rain was coming in the forecast,” said Davis. “This year having the finals here, we knew what our field could handle. We knew that we could handle a couple of inches of rain, no problem. We were really hoping to get that first game in. We knew the inclement weather was coming and we were prepared. We had ten bags of quick dry and went through six. We knew that it would take an hour to an hour and twenty minutes roughly to get the field ready. You saw about ten people on the field just to give us their full attention on everything. We were able to get the field at one hundred percent able and back in shape. The outfield we never worried about getting water out there, it’s just incredible (retaining it). The infield just to get it ready for play and top notch, which it should be for kids playing at this level. Without our volunteers, we would never have been able to get this done.
“We went into this knowing my curfew tonight was midnight. That rain could have kept going until 9 o’clock and we were still going to finish this game, with hopes of getting the other one going and done. Now it looks like we’re going to get them both in.”
