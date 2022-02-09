While Ryan Pacy has worked diligently to grow as a complete player, the Salem High senior knows his greatest strength on the court.
“I’m a scorer,” said Pacy.”I love having the ball in my hands. I love to shoot from the outside, and I love scoring points for my team.”
Now in his second season as a member of the Blue Devils varsity team, after playing varsity for Andover High as a sophomore, it’s been nearly impossible to slow down Pacy this winter.
The 6-foot-2 combo guard is averaging an area-leading 26.2 points per game this season (471 points in 18 games) with 53 3-pointers (2.9 per game). He has scored 30 or more points in seven games — including three of Salem’s last four contests — and has been held under 20 points just once all season.
Pacy will now look to keep his team’s season alive, when No. 14 Salem (8-10) travels to No. 3 Goffstown (15-3) for a New Hampshire Division 1 first round matchup on Wednesday (6 p.m.)
“We are feeling very strong going into the tournament,” said Pacy, whose Blue Devils were edged by Goffstown 57-56 on Jan. 3. “We have what it takes to make a tournament run. We have to focus, play defense and play with confidence.”
Blue Devils coach Rob McLaughlin said Pacy has grown a great deal as a player and individual since moving back to Salem from Andover prior to his junior year.
“He came in from Day 1 this season wanting to get better both on and off the court,” said McLaughlin. “The transition coming in his junior year wasn’t always smooth. We all realized he is a very good basketball player, but I’m more proud of how he has continued to be coachable on the court and work to improve off the court.”
From Salem to Andover, and back
Pacy fell in love with basketball while growing up in Salem, before moving to Andover heading into seventh grade.
As a sophomore, Pacy earned a spot on the Andover varsity. He appeared in 11 games, averaging 8.1 points, including a 16-point performance against North Andover.
“Andover is a great program and coach (Dave) Fazio is amazing,” said Pacy. “The experience playing in the MVC was very intense.”
But, heading into the 2020-21 school year, Pacy’s family moved back to Salem, and Pacy transferred to Salem High.
“It was a family thing,” said Pacy. “It was very hard for me. Andover and Salem are very different, and coming into a new team after two years of high school was very tough. I felt like I had to work harder than ever in practice to show my coaches and teammates what I could do and form that bond on the court.”
While Pacy averaged 11.5 points a game last winter, he admitted there were struggles at times.
“I had to grow up and take care of my responsibilities,” he said. “I started to see the big picture of what I could do with my basketball talent. I was immature at times. It took me a while to learn from my mistakes. I have a lot of love for the game.
“It was really during this summer and fall leagues that I really started to feel comfortable with this program. I have worked to become more of a leader, and we all started to see what we could do on the court.”
Stellar scorer
Pacy has emerged as one of the area’s most dangerous scorers this winter.
He opened the season with four games over 25 points, including a 33-point performance in a win over Windham and 30 points against Trinity. He added three straight 30-plus point performances starting Jan. 28, including a season-high 34 points against Merrimack. He has twice hit a season-high six 3-pointers.
“Since I was little, I have always been a good shooter,” he said. “I’m in the gym five or six days a week, and will shoot for hours with my dad. I try to get up about 500 shots a night.”
Pacy next hopes to play college basketball, with Keene State, the University of New England and UMass Dartmouth as favorites.
“Playing basketball at the next level has always been the goal for me,” he said. “I want to keep improving my guard skills for college. But, first, I want to win on Wednesday.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.