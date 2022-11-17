Trailing by 11 points at halftime (46-35) and as many as 17 in the early stages of the second half, the Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball pulled off a thrilling come from behind victory over the Granite of Quincy College on Thursday night, 83-81.
With the win, the Knights improve to 6-1 on the season and remain unbeaten in conference play 3-0.
Trailing 81-79 and having never led since the 17-minute mark of the first half, freshman Ryan Pacy of Salem, N.H., drilled a three-pointer from the left side with just over a minute to play to give NECC the lead, 82-81. A strong defensive effort on the ensuing possession that included a block from Edwin SamMbaka and steal from Lawrence's Luis Reynoso sealed the win for the Knights.
For the fifth time in seven games this season Reynoso led the Knights in scoring with 24 points and recorded his fourth consecutive double-double with 17 rebounds and added 4 steals.
Pacy added 19 points all of which came in the second half and Lawrence's Cristian Kinsley tossed in 12 points.
Looking to remain unbeaten in conference play, the Knights will remain home on Saturday as they play host to MassBay Community College at noon.
BROOKS GIRLS ADVANCE
The Brooks School field hockey girls advanced to the New England Prep semifinals with a 2-0 win over BB&N.
Courtney Webb drilled home a rebound of Molly Driscoll's shot to give Brooks a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Mary Adams netted a penalty stroke in the second quarter, making it 2-0, and Driscoll finished off the scoring with a second-half goal.
In her sixth career start in net, Morgan Rochefort delivered her first shutout in goal for the Brooks girls, who join the school's boys and girls soccer teams and the football team in NEPSAC action on Friday.
