The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves couldn't have drawn it up better.
The Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games and had no obvious weaknesses. The defending champion Braves looked ready to become the first club to repeat as World Series winners since the end of the 20th century. Both were well-rested after earning first round byes and were set to open their playoffs against division rivals they'd batted around all season.
But baseball is a funny game, and now both champions in waiting are finished. Instead, their ascendent rivals are one step away from a World Series appearance that two weeks ago would have seemed inconceivable.
Tonight the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies kick off a National League Championship Series that, no matter who wins, is guaranteed to end with a Cinderella story riding into the Fall Classic.
Before this year Philadelphia hadn't made the playoffs since 2011, the tail end of a banner five-year run that saw the club make back-to-back World Series and win its most second and most recent title in 2008. As the third Wild Card finisher the Phillies wouldn't have even made the playoffs any year prior to this one, but thanks to the newly expanded postseason field Philadelphia got its shot and has so far made the most of it.
As for San Diego, the Padres have never won a World Series in the club's 54-season history. Before this year they'd only even won four playoff series total. Their high water mark came in 1998, when the Padres reached their last World Series, but since then the franchise has mostly toiled in obscurity.
All that being said, neither of these teams are here by accident either.
In recent years the Padres have become one of the most aggressive franchises in baseball, and this year San Diego pushed all its chips to the center of the table. The club emptied its farm system to acquire 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto, slugger Josh Bell and All-Star closer Josh Hader at the trade deadline, and has also made big moves over the past few seasons to acquire MVP candidate Manny Machado and assemble a formidable starting rotation led by Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove.
An early playoff exit would have been a catastrophe, one made worse given performance-enhancing drug suspension of franchise shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., and yet the Padres have now knocked off a 101-win Mets team featuring two future Hall of Fame starting pitchers and slain the Dodgers dragon that has long loomed up the highway.
The Phillies haven't been quite as brazen as the Padres, but they've been no less aggressive.
Philadelphia's lineup is stacked, boasting power up and down the order between Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos and a scorching hot Bryce Harper. The rotation has two horses leading the way with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, and even the embattled bullpen has held up its end of the bargain so far in the club's upset victories over St. Louis and Atlanta.
The head-to-head battle between Harper and Machado, both of whom signed $300 million megadeals with their respective clubs before the 2019 season, should add a fascinating subplot as well. Their signings signaled championship intent, and now the two future Hall of Famers have a chance to deliver on that promise to their respective cities.
Was this the story everyone expected when October began? Hardly. But a Padres vs. Phillies NLCS will be great for baseball, and whichever club advances will make the World Series that much more interesting.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.