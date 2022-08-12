FILE - San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. looks out from the dugout prior to the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 25, 2022, in San Diego. Tatis was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday, Aug. 12, after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year. Tatis had been on the injured list all season after breaking his left wrist in spring training.