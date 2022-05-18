LAWRENCE — Staring at as brutal an operation as a 17-year-old high school senior might encounter, Ava Iannessa had one small, last request.
“One more time, I just asked my dad (Rich) to come out to the driveway to play catch,” said Ava. “I just wanted to do it one more time because I wasn’t sure after the surgery that I would be able to.”
That was back in September, the fourth and most devastating hip surgery that Iannessa would endure — a surgical dislocation of her left hip.
Today, Iannessa forges ahead on what appears to be an adventurous ride. The Central Catholic senior graduates in a few days. New York University looms this fall.
But first, there is softball — her last athletic ride.
And so far, it’s been a thriller.
Iannessa, showing grit and determination that even her coach, Stacy Ciccolo, finds indescribable, made it all the way back this spring. Oh, she’s playing catch again with dad in the driveway, sure. She’s also holding down the starting first base slot for Ciccolo’s Raiders, who most recently held down the No. 4 spot in the MIAA’s Division 1 state power rankings.
“When we walked away last season, we coaches thought that would be it for her. Knowing what she went through, and what she would be going through that summer, we felt there was no way she would be back for the 2022 season,” said Ciccolo.
“This off season, it was clear she was doing everything she could to get back out on the field with us this spring ... She’s so tough and committed.”
THE LOWEST OF LOWS
As inspirational as Iannessa’s Raider return has been, even she had her doubts.
Her third post-operative day nearly pushed Iannessa to the breaking point.
“I tried walking with the occupational therapist for the first time, couldn’t bring my leg from the resting position to move out in front of me,” said Iannessa. “I felt very defeated that I wasn’t able to take a step.”
Tears flowed. The already brutal pain seemed that much more distressing.
“They reassured me that moment didn’t define me. I wasn’t stuck in that spot. We would try the next day.”
Six days in the hospital were followed by weeks in a wheelchair. The road back would be slow, but eventually Iannessa would be back on her feet and back at Central this past fall.
In typical Central fashion, the community rallied behind her.
“It was a grind between recovery, physical therapy, getting all caught up in school, everything,” said Iannessa. “The teachers, administration, coaches, my peers … It was definitely a team effort.”
Ice hockey, a sport that Iannessa had played on the Central varsity since her freshman year, was out of the question, so Iannessa focused on two things, her college future and this spring’s softball season.
The agony of four hip surgeries and the support/help she received in her time at Boston Children’s Hospital helped on both fronts.
A path of study became clearer.
“I had incredible people that helped me heal both mentally and physically, so I’m not sure without them if I’d be on the same track,” said Iannessa. “I’m going to study to be a pediatric orthopedic physician’s assistant.”
HARD ROAD TO THE DIAMOND
Ciccolo had watched Iannessa entrench herself as an entity that is Central Catholic softball.
A reliable second baseman, the coach noted, “She has ALWAYS been one of our hardest workers.”
It was evident that if she was to go down this spring, Ava would go down swinging.
“This offseason, it was clear she was doing everything she could to get back out on the field with us this spring… so when the season began I promised her that we would do whatever it took to have her on the field for the very last out of the very last inning, of our very last game. and that’s what we plan to do,” Ciccolo said.
The commitment to Iannessa meant plenty.
“It was certainly painful, and the uncertainty of not knowing if I’d ever be able to play softball ate away at me. I leaned on my team, coach Ciccolo, coach Niceforo,” said Iannessa. “All the girls on the team have my back 100 percent of the time. They make it really easy to show up with a positive attitude. and what coach Ciccolo said to me just meant so much.
“My family and coach Ciccolo have been my shoulders to lean on. Right up until today, they’ve been strong for me when I didn’t think I could be.”
The shift from second to first was an adjustment in the beginning. But it was out of necessity.
“She has never once complained about the pain and doesn’t engage in self-pity. She doesn’t take days off and she never sits out of drills,” said Ciccolo. “She makes no excuses and has high expectations for herself, even though she has some limitations on mobility.”
A captain and team leader, Iannessa has helped nurture a young and talented group of Raiders on a team that Ciccolo hinted in the preseason might struggle in the rugged MVC. The Raiders currently sit at 7-5.
“We’re definitely a group of girls that strive every day to be gritty and compete and be resilient, that’s Central Catholic softball,” said Iannessa.
IT IS WHAT
IT IS
The suffering involved comes with the territory. It is only matched by Iannessa’s love for sports and her devotion to the game of softball.
At times, Ciccolo has been forced to sit the senior down, against her will, just to preserve innings and stay on course with the promise that Iannessa will close things out, win or lose, like the champion she has proven to be.
With just over a week left in the regular season, there can be no stopping her.
“Pain is not behind me. I take it day by day. It’s ongoing. Every single day, we assess and go from there,” said Iannessa. “Whenever I sit out it’s absolutely for the best, missing a game here or there in the regular season. I never thought I’d even be able to play this season so I don’t mind sitting on the bench and cheering on whoever is playing first base.
“I’ve learned, nothing is guaranteed. I just treasure every single day that I’m able to lace up my cleats and go to work.”
