Nothing is going to stand in the way of Madison DiPietro's final collegiate field hockey season.
The UConn senior from Windham, N.H., who was a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference MVP while at Central Catholic, has been battling an ongoing back injury which kept her out of most of the preseason.
"They don't quite know exactly what it is yet," she said. "I have been doing rehab and exercises to try to make it better. It hasn't really been getting any better. I started the preseason and it didn't go so well. I'm getting cortisone shots and after that I just have to suck it up and deal with it."
What she does know about her injury is it's Sacroiliac joint pain.
"I had an MRI done and it showed that mine's inflammed, but they don't know what's causing the inflammation. At this point, it's just play through the pain. This will be my last season, so I just need to deal with it," she said.
Depending on the day, the pain is either tolerable or so bad that she can't even move.
"I can play for a few days and not really have pain, but once the inflammation happens, it's like I can't move. I can't really sit up or bend down," said DiPietro, who plays on the right defensive side of the field. "Probably like a few hours or even the next day after it happens, it's pretty painful, but I stretch and start to do things that helps relieve the pain.
"I think it's worth (playing through the pain). To me it is. I have spent the majority of my life playing field hockey, 24/7, practicing with high school and club teams, winter, spring, all of it. I have made it this far so I want it to be a part of this last season."
In high school, DiPietro was a goal scorer, playing center-midfield for the Raiders. She finished her career with 113 points, was an All-Scholastic, a four-time All-Conference selection, the 2018 Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year and a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. She was also named to the Eagle-Tribune All-Century field hockey team.
She left Central Catholic and went to Boston University, but didn't have an enjoyable experience there. She transferred to UConn and has loved every minute of it since, including the positional change.
"In high school the (overall) talent level wasn't as high as it is now (in college)," she said. "In high school, you play center-midfield and you basically get control of everything. In college, the biggest difference is everyone can play everywhere on the field, so you just have to put your best players out there and they all work together to (execute) the game plan. My strong suit is my defensive skills. I'm really good at defending 1-on-1. I make good decisions and I'm good with the ball and obviously that's what you need to be as a defender.
"High school and college field hockey is very different. Obviously it's much more of a commitment, the intensity, the speed of the game, the skills you see and all of it is just completely different."
Paul Caddy, the head coach at UConn, said that DiPietro is a big part of the team's defense, and hopes she heals up sooner rather than later.
"She's composed. She doesn't get flustered. She's a good organizer. The further (a player moves) back on (your side of the) field, the more pressure there is and she doesn't really get flustered at all with that. She is calm, cool and that also filters through the group. She helps build everyone else's confidence," he said. "To play at UConn, you have to versatile and she can fill in multiple roles. Her fundamental skills are good. She can carry the ball, she can eliminate (rushes) and she's a pretty good tackler."
