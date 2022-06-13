METHUEN — On game days, it’s as well-protected a secret as you will come by.
Who will Methuen High softball coach Jason Smith send to the pitching circle?
“I kind of like that we don’t know until we get to the game. It’s kind of exciting,” said Mackenzie Yirrell. “You don’t know if you’re going to go in there or not, but either way you have to be ready to go.”
Yirell has teamed with Ranger sophomore classmate Ilene Rickard to form one of the most formidable pitching tandems in the Bay State.
As Methuen has piled up the wins down the stretch – the current run heading into Wednesday’s Division 1 State Semifinal is at eight straight – Rickard and Yirrell have raised their game, a point that was no more evident than the quarterfinal win by Rickard over King Philip.
Smith has gone by matchups and feel to make his choices as the season unfolded. and the bulk of the choices have been spot on.
“I think it helps in the long run. You get this far and it’s really hard just having one pitcher,” said Rickard of the righty-righty tandem. “With both of us working together, it’s nice to be able to trade off games and not tire out.
“It puts a healthy competition into it. We’ve been pushing each other to work harder and harder all season. (The playoff run) has made me and Mackenzie a little closer. We both have to be there for each other. We need to keep pushing each other.
I have a lot of us confidence in us. Both of us are really strong sophomores.”
Growing up in Methuen, Rickard and Yirrell really didn’t know each other until high school, or for that matter until tryouts in the spring of 2021.
“I knew of her,” said Yirrell. “I mean, we never played on the same teams growing up. and other than rec ball, I don’t think we ever played against each other.
Small world, huh?
That all changed, though, back 15 months ago when Smith and his staff were picking teams.
Both girls had the usual freshman year jitters immediately, so much so that they weren’t focused on the competition one bit.
“It was more of competition with myself and how well I can do,” Yirrell said. “Seeing all the pitchers line up at freshman year tryouts, it was more about here’s my time to show what I’ve been working on all winter, all these past years … Time to prove myself to these coaches.”
The relief of the two of them making varsity as freshmen proved to be the perfect ice-breaker.
“It was nice to be working with her, like a new face, a new person to be throwing with, it was exciting,” Rickard said.
After solid freshmen seasons — helping the Rangers go 11-6 and reach the sectional quarters — much was expected this spring.
As the friendship has grown, the results have soared.
“Our relationship makes the team better. We both get along great. I think we like to work together,” said Yirrell. “We help each other at times, picking each other up, always a good thing.”
The duo has been a perfect fit in the Ranger scheme.
Methuen plays its home games at Burnham Road — with no fence. Rickard’s style of a fly-ball type pitcher was custom-made for that.
Meanwhile, Methuen’s infield of Ari Baez, Brooke Tardugno, Kiele Coleman and Jenny Grelle might just be the best defensive infield in the state — and Yirrell’s penchant to induce the ground ball fits perfectly into that equation.
The common thread between them can be seen on the bench when the Rangers are out there on defense.
“When she’s pitching, I’m cheering for her. I make sure I’m up. I’m there to back her up, and I know she’s there to back me up when I’m out there, too,” said Rickard.
The key is to be prepared for whenever the call is made.
“We’re always ready to go. I’m mentally prepared to be thrown into any situation there may be,” Yirrell said. “I’m always ready to pick up my team whenever needed. That’s part of the game, being mentally prepared for any situation at any given time.”
Clearly, the proof is in the success. Methuen now sits two wins away from a state title.
“I think, especially with all the ups and downs we’ve had this season, it’s finally paying off,” said Yirrell. “All the hard work is really showing right now.”
