ANDOVER — Opponents have come from near and far for Central Catholic in the early going. Be it Mount St. Michael’s of New York City or last night’s victim, cross-town rival Lawrence High School, the outcome has been the same.
And it’s been pretty darn impressive.
Here under the lights at Greater Lawrence Tech on Thursday night, Central Catholic made quick work of the Lancers, moving to 6-0 on the year with 14-2, five-inning affair.
“We’re having long at-bats, we’re having quality at-bats. I’m very happy about that,” said Central coach John Sexton.
“I just really like the approach and the philosophy we are taking. If you have a quality at-bat, five, six, seven pitches, even if you make an out, you’ve taxed the pitcher. If can get on base, and pass the baton to the next guy, which is what we’ve been doing, it’s been working for us so far.”
Lawrence jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when leadoff man Jonathan Vega doubled and came around to score on a wild pitch. The advantage, however, was short-lived.
The Raiders hung seven on the board in their half of the frame.
“We had to shut them down, and get our own energy,” said Kyle Bishop, who led with a single – the first of his three hits on the night – and scored. “We came back with seven. It felt great.”
Ryan Cloutier added a two-run single and Charlie Antonopoulos roped an RBI hit of his own. Bishop then punctuated the inning with a two-run triple to left, making it 7-1.
Lawrence threatened to claw back into things both in the second and third innings.
Shortstop Jeremy Delacruz ended one threat with a filthy diving play deep in the hole.
And reliever Lukasz Rondeau came on in the third to induce an infield looper into no-man’s land that Antonopoulos came storming in to pluck with a sweet diving grab, stranding three Lancers.
When Rondeau spun a perfect top of the fourth, fanning a pair, the Raiders went for the kill.
“He’s had three appearances, and he’s done that three times where he’s gotten the momentum back in our dugout,” said Sexton of the sophomore Rondeau, who picked up the win. He’s done a really good job so far.”
In the fourth, Central batted around again, hoisting another seven on the board.
Sophomore Jake Bartlett struck the loudest blow of the night, a towering opposite field shot to right-center that got caught in the jet stream and at one point looked like it was headed for the Merrimack River.
The two-run homer capped an inning that also featured singles by Delacruz and Bishop, four walks and a costly Lancer error.
“Everyone in the lineup is hitting the ball, and we’re sharp in the field, it’s going good,” said Bishop.
“The infield looked good today. We’re just going to keep winning games. No one is taking us down.”
Central Catholic 14, Lawrence 2
Lawrence (2): Vega ss 3-1-1, Molina 3b 3-0-0, Diaz c 1-1-1, Rojas 1b 2-0-0, Fernandez dh 3-0-1, Martinez cf 2-0-1, Medina lf 2-0-0, Soler rf 2-0-0, Rodriguez 2b 1-0-0, Totals 19-2-4
CC (14): Bishop cf 3-2-3, Dieli cf 0-0-0, Espinola 2b 1-2-0, Maresca 2b 0-0-0, Kearney 1b 2-2-0, Cloutier lf 2-2-1, Ferris lf 0-0-0, Savio dh 1-2-0, /Antonopoulos 3b 2-1-1, Rickenbach 3b 0-0-0, Florence rf 3-0-1, Nichols rf 0-0-0, Bartlett c 3-1-1, Jankowski c 0-0-0, Delacruz ss 3-2-1, Gavriel ss 0-0-0, Totals 20-14-8
RBI: L — Fernandez; CC — Bishop 2, Cloutier 3, Savio, Antonopoulos 2, Bartlett 2, Delacruz
WP: Rondeau; LP: Jimenez
Lawrence (3-4): 1 0 1 0 0 — 2
Central Catholic (6-0): 7 0 0 7 0 — 14
