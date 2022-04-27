METHUEN — North Andover girls lacrosse coach Jenn Pino admits that her emerging star, sophomore Janie Papell, isn’t entirely comfortable with the title of go-to player just yet.
“She’s our go-to, whether she want to be or not,” said Pino with a laugh. “She knows when it’s her time to take over a game. We’ve had lots of conversations about that, and I think she’s finally settling in and realizing she’s the leader of the attack. She did a very good job today.”
In the pouring rain and frigid conditions, Papell was ready to take command on Tuesday.
Papell scored eight goals and added three assists, as North Andover erupted for the game’s final 12 goals on the way to beating Methuen 18-5 at Nicholson Stadium.
“I’m so happy with the way the team played today,” said Papell. “On offense, I was trying to change my speed and focusing on where the goalie isn’t. My dad and I have been working on that a lot lately. The ball movement also helped a lot.”
Methuen could do little to slow down Papell. She scored driving to the net, and firing home shots from 10-plus yards away. She beat defenders with jukes, spin moves and plenty of speed on the way to key goals.
She did all of that despite driving rain that poured throughout the game, soaking the field, and temperatures that dropped into the high 40’s.
“The rain isn’t great because you stick can get really loose,” said Papell. “Keeping your grip on your stick can be a challenge. and keeping a grip on the field is tough, because turf shoes aren’t ideal for the rain.
“I just had to have confidence. Confidence is something I’ve lacked at times. I’m very happy to be out there.”
For much of the first half on Tuesday, Methuen appeared ready to contend for an upset.
Ranger Kate Fitzpatrick bounced a shot into the net for a goal, then Adianne Ramos-Delgado fired home a penalty shot to cut North Andover’s lead to just 6-5 midway through the half.
“We had a strong performance in the first half, which was exciting,” said Methuen coach Krystal Ortiz. “But North Andover got into our heads a little late in the half. There were a lot of positives, but we fell off a little in the second half.”
Following that Ranger goal, it was all North Andover.
Hallie Crawford scored on a hard shot to make it a two-goal lead, Maisie Hood faked out a defender and scored, and after two Papell goals, Emma Scully scored with no time left in the half to make it 11-5 at the break.
The Scarlet Knights continued to pour it on after halftime. Papell opened the scoring by firing a shot into the top-right corner of the net. Fallon Hurley following with a bouncing goal, Papell scored three more, and Lauren Willoe and Kaitlyn Sarrasin closed out the scoring as the rain fell its hardest.
“We had a slow start, but we settled down and played with confidence and discipline,” said Pino. “We shared the ball, trusted out game plan and it all worked out. The girls settled down and stopped trying to do things we don’t do. We just started playing smarter out there.”
North Andover 18, Methuen 5
Goals: NA — Janie Papell 8, Isabella Robinson 4, Fallon Hurley, Maise Wood, Emma Scully, Kaitlyn Sarrasin, Lauren Willoe, Halle Crawford; M — Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Brooke Carter, Kate Fitzpatrick, Jenny Nguyen
Assists: NA — Janie Papell 3, Isabella Robinson 2, Meghan Daley, Catie Roy, Halle Crawford
Saves: NA — Priscilla Murray 1, Sam Melville 3; M — Maggie Kloster 10
North Andover (5-3): 11 7 — 18
Methuen (1-5): 5 0 — 5
