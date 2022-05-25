All Matt Pappalardo is looking for is an opportunity.
Give the kid a chance on Saturday to pitch Methuen High School into the Division 1 State Tournament.
“Hopefully Saturday I will be back starting,” said the Ranger junior, who helped keep his team’s postseason hopes alive with a complete-game, six-hit victory over Lowell on Monday night. “If we can pull one out Friday with North Andover and maybe stick with Austin Prep the next day we can get in. I think it would be huge for our program. New coach, people haven’t thought much of us. Maybe if we make the tournament, people might notice us.”
The drama will unfold in the Hillies Baseball Classic, the tournament at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill that kicks off with a pair of games on Thursday, with two more on Friday night and a day full – four games – on Saturday.
The junior Pappalardo has been huge all season long as first-year coach Cam Roper and a band of young, inexperienced Rangers have battled through a rugged Merrimack Valley Conference campaign.
The fact that Methuen has plenty to play for this week is immense, and it stems from the season Pappalardo has pieced together.
On the mound, he’s taken on the lead role, logging 33.2 innings with a 1-3 record. He’s allowed just 24 hits and 18 walks while striking out 47. Pappalardo’s 1.66 ERA and opponents’ batting average of .188 gives Methuen a chance every time he hits the hill.
“I put in so much work in the offseason, and it’s showing,” the big right-hander said. “Just throw as many innings as possible, hold teams as few runs as I can. Coming in, coach told me I’d be a starter in the rotation for sure. I didn’t think my role would be this big, but it turned out to be, and I’m very happy it did.”
Pappalardo says the work put in on the non-pitching days has been as important as his time on the mound, keeping him sharp and his arm fresh.
“Staying to a strict routine, the coaching staff has me on a very good throwing program,” he said. “Thankfully so far, I’ve had no problems.”
Pappalardo, who is most comfortable at first base when he’s not pitching, has been one of the top bats in the Methuen lineup as well.
Heading to the weekend, he is batting .311 and slugging .533 with five doubles, three triples and eight RBIs. He’s drawn a dozen walks as well for a .459 on-base percentage.
He says that the Rangers have rallied through the toughest time, thanks to Roper’s attitude and leadership.
“We kind of just keep our head down, working through the tough times. After any tough game, we just head back to practice with a plan and go back to work,” said Pappalardo, the captain-elect for the Ranger golf team in the fall. “Coach came in with objectives to meet. He keeps us at a high standard.
“Things are going pretty well. Overall we’ve hung in with teams that people don’t think we’re going to hang in with. We just haven’t had the outcomes we’re looking for.”
Pappalardo and the Rangers are hoping that all changes, beginning this weekend at the Haverhill tournament.
TOURNEY TIPS OFF TONIGHT
The Memorial Day Weekend baseball event at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill, the Hillies Baseball Classic, will again be contested in two divisions.
Here’s a look at the entire Hillies Classic schedule.
All games Trinity Stadium
Thursday, May 26
Karelis Division
Tewksbury vs. Salem (MA), 4 p.m.
Marblehead vs. Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Pena Division
Methuen vs North Andover, 4 p.m.
Haverhill vs Austin Prep, 6:30 p..m.
Saturday, May 28
Karelis Division Consolation, 10 a.m.
Pena Division Consolation, 12:30 p.m.
Karelis Division Championship, 3 p.m.
Pena Division Championship, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.